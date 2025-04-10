Samsung, Sony and LG OLED TVs for 2025 now have Australian pricing, and one brand is already offering huge discounts

If you were eyeing an upgrade to a shiny new flagship OLED TV this year, your decision as to which one to buy may now be a little easier (or harder, if you had one particular brand in mind) following the announcement of official Australian pricing from Samsung, Sony and LG.

LG was the first out of the gate to reveal the pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs, which comprises the B5, C5 and flagship G5 ranges. The good news for LG fans is that the Korean company's not increasing prices on its flagship G5 models, which remain the same as their G4 equivalents when they launched in 2024. But the even better news is that, at the time of writing, LG is already slashing up to AU$2,000 off the entire G5 range, with prices starting at AU$3,899 for the 55-inch model.

It’s a similar story for the Samsung S95F OLED family, which also launches at the same prices in all available screen sizes as its S95D predecessor, topping out at AU$9,999 for the 83-inch model.

However, while LG and Samsung's 2025 OLED TVs are quite competitively priced here in Australia, the same can’t be said for the Sony Bravia 8 II, which will launch at AU$5,499 for the 65-inch model. That’s AU$200 more than the equivalent LG and Samsung options. Comparing prices between the trio of brands gets a little trickier outside of the 65-inch model, as they don’t all offer the same screen sizes.

The Sony Bravia 8 II, for example, is only available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants, meaning anyone wanting a big-screen Sony TV in 2025 will need to settle for the Bravia 7 or Bravia 9 mini-LED TVs, or the step down Bravia 8 in its 77-inch guise. Interestingly, the 77-inch Sony A95L (the model the Bravia 8 II is effectively replacing) is remaining on sale in overseas markets. We can't find it in stock anywhere in Australia, but have reached out to Sony to ask if it has plans to bring it back Down Under; we'll update this story once we know more.

Australian pricing for all sizes of the Sony Bravia 8 II, Samsung S95F and LG G5 can be found below. Please note that pricing for the LG G5 includes the current discount promotions direct from the maker:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Sony Bravia 8 II Samsung S95F LG G5 55-inch AU$4,499 N/A AU$3,898.99 (AU$4,199 RRP) 65-inch AU$5,499 AU$5,299 AU$4,799 (AU$5,299 RRP) 77-inch N/A AU$7,999 AU$7,499 (AU$7,999 RRP) 83-inch N/A AU$9,999 AU$7,999 (AU$9,999 RRP)

Which TV to buy in 2025?

The Sony Bravia 8 II is only available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. (Image credit: Future)

Despite the Sony Bravia 8 II coming in at a slight premium over its peers, pricing for its screens is still competitive on the whole. It’s also a bit of a mess compared to pricing in the UK, where Sony’s screens are cheaper than LG’s, and pricing in the US, where Sony is more expensive (just like in Australia).

Furthermore, you can’t actually buy either Samsung or Sony TVs just yet, although pre-orders are open. If you want a brand new 2025-model OLED TV to mount on your wall right now, your only option is LG – and factoring in the discounts currently on offer, that's not exactly a bad thing.

If you currently own an LG G4, then based on our early impressions of the LG G5 OLED TV, there could be a genuine reason to upgrade, since the latter TV has arrived with a new ‘four-stack’ OLED panel to improve brightness and colours.

If you’re already loyal to a particular brand then there’s a good chance you’ll stick with it this year, if you’re in a position to upgrade your TV, that is. As we said in our LG C5 review, however, it only offers minor upgrades over its C4 predecessor, meaning anyone who owns that latter TV won’t gain much by upgrading.

We’ve seen the Samsung S95F here in the flesh in Australia and we’re due to see the Sony Bravia 8 II OLED imminently. Full reviews for both are being handled by our colleagues overseas and, based purely on pricing, Sony is going to have to pull out all the stops to entice buyers into its corner.