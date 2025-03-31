LG removes DTS audio from its 2025 TVs – here's what that means in practice

DTS support seems to have been removed from 2025 LG TVs

Almost all streaming services are Dolby, not DTS

Your AV streamer or soundbar may have a DTS decoder

History appears to be repeating: LG has removed DTS support from its 2025 OLED TVs, including the LG C5, just like it did in 2020.

Noticed by TV reviewer Vincent Teoh (via FlatpanelsHD) reports, the EDID information on the LG G5 – the information that tells audio and video sources what formats a TV supports – doesn't include DTS audio.

When LG brought DTS back in 2023, we said that it was good news for home theater lovers, as it would give them support for content that didn't use Dolby Atmos. But it seems that according to LG's internal data, there weren't many such users or much of that content being played on LG TVs: Dolby was by far the most-used surround sound format.

That's largely because Dolby and Atmos is the preferred format of the best streaming services. The one notable DTS exception, the IMAX Enhanced streamed by Disney+, wasn't supported on LG TVs due to its particular variation on the format.

The 2025 models will be Dolby-only – but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy DTS soundtracks.

If DTS is a dealbreaker, there are tons of C4 and G4 OLEDs still available – and for amazing prices now. (Image credit: Future)

How to get around the lack of DTS on 2025 LG TVs

The issue here is all about decoding. DTS is a compressed audio format, and that means you need a device that can uncompress it and send it to one of the best soundbars, or your home theater speakers.

If your TV is removed from the equation, then it doesn't matter if it's supports DTS, though.

If your TV can't decode DTS, you may have other devices that can. So if your source device is connected to an AV receiver that's DTS-compatible, then you don't need to worry whether your TV has DTS: the decoding happens on your receiver, not on your TV.

With soundbars it's a little more complex, because you'll need a soundbar that supports HDMI passthrough as well as DTS so that the soundbar can handle the audio and send the video to the TV.

Many models don't offer that connectivity, though most high-end or mid-range models from Sony, Samsung and LG do. You can can connect one of the best 4K Blu-ray players or other DTS source directly to the soundbar's HDMI input and then connect the TV to the other port, and the soundbar will take and decode the DTS audio.

If that's not an option, there's one more thing you can do: if your LG TV (or any other TV) doesn't have the ability to decode DTS, but your 4K Blu-ray players does, then you can usually set the player to decode the DTS and to output uncompressed audio.

Try setting your player's audio output format to LPCM, often labelled Linear PCM. This format can be passed through the TV to your soundbar in surround sound without any concerns about format at all, though you'd lose the spatial sound of DTS:X.

It's a shame that LG has dropped this format, and we're not sure that LG TVs likely adding Eclipsa Audio in the future will really make up for it.

However, for the next few months, LG's 2024 TVs will remain on-sale, including the LG C4 and LG G4, and are arguably better value than its 2025 models – doubly so if you want DTS support…