I adore Philips' Ambilight OLED TVs and one of 2024's best models has just crashed to a record-low price this Prime Day
Ambilight rules!
Philips' OLED TVs add a whole extra layer to the viewing experience with Ambilight. You can get the Philips OLED809 65-inch OLED TV for £1,369 (was £1,898) at Amazon. That's a record-low for this staggering TV.
• Check out all the other deals Amazon's full sale
Ambilight is a feature of Philips TVs where coloured lights are projected onto the wall behind, following the images on screen. It makes the whole screen feel bigger and looks spectacular with brightly coloured movies. Honestly, I love the Ambilight feature – it makes me feel like a kid at Christmas every time I watch a movie. I even have the older Philips OLED806 at home.
I'm so glad to see Amiblight OLEDs featured in Amazon Prime Day: this is definitely one of the most exciting TV deals I've seen in my role as TechRadar's TV hardware writer.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Philips OLED809 65-inch
This deal knocks £530 off the excellent Philips OLED809, taking it to a record-low price of £1,369: that's a 28% saving! Philips' mid-range OLED delivers dynamic colours, rich contrast and black levels as well as a near-full list of gaming features. But, it's the Ambilight which really steals the show, giving the screen a big cinema feeling with gorgeous lights adding to any movie that's on screen.
Ambilight adds a unique factor to Philips' OLED TVs, and it continually features among the best TVs each year for this spellbinding feature.
Make no mistake though, the OLED809 delivers where it counts everywhere else too. I was impressed by its picture quality when I tested it, noting in my Philips OLED809 review that "it’s a stunning TV for those seeking a unique movie experience" thanks to its bright, vibrant colours working in tandem with Ambilight. It also delivers realistic textures, stunning contrast and black levels and shadow detail that you'd expect from the best OLED TVs.
It's also a solid choice for gaming with 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming all supported. But again, it's the Ambilight which gives it that unique flavour that's not necessarily to everyone's taste, but is worth experiencing.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
