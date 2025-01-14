Get Super Bowl ready with 7 incredible TV deals at Best Buy – save up to $1,500

The Super Bowl is a matter of weeks away, and while I've completely lost interest now, my beloved Buccaneers disappointingly crashed out in the wild-card round, I'm sure many of you out there are eyeing a TV upgrade for the big game. The good news is that there are loads of Super Bowl TV deals available right now, and I've picked out 7 of the best options from Best Buy.

The retailer always has some stellar TV deals throughout the year and it's keeping up that reputation with some of the offers right now, including discounts of up to $1,500 on big screen 4K and OLED displays.

One of the strongest offers is this LG C4 65-inch 4K TV for $1,499.99 (was $1,799.99). This TV has taken the top spot in our best TV guide for its excellent overall performance with shows, movies, games, and sports. The value for money is outstanding, as you can expect a vivid and bright picture with solid contrast and rich blacks that compete with even pricier TVs.

You can browse all of my top picks below, including TVs up to 85 inches in size starting from $329.99, so there are a variety of options to suit different budgets and needs.

Today's 7 best TV deals at Best Buy

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance. This well-sized 65-inch model is down to a great low price – just $100 more than the Black Friday deal. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies, and playing the latest games.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series, meaning it delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Still, boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need to get the best experience on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

TCL Q65 85-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a truly huge display at an impressive price then look no further than this TCL 85-inch QLED 4K TV that's on sale for just under $800. We rarely see a display of this size for under $1,000 – especially one that supports a high-end QLED screen for impressive colors and brightness, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for improved picture and audio quality. There's also a Game Accelerator mode for smooth and responsive gaming performance. All for this for under $1,000? A fantastic deal.

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price ever ahead of the Super Bowl at Best Buy. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want a stellar audio experience without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For close to $300, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as the premium option above, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

Samsung DU7200 55-inch 4K TV: was $379.99 now $359.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a budget display, Best Buy has this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $359.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.