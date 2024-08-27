Football is coming... Get LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for its lowest price ever

Football season is just days away, and thanks to Labor Day sales, you can get some incredible deals on premium displays if you're looking to upgrade your TV. Case in point, Best Buy just dropped LG's best-selling 65-inch C3 OLED TV to an incredible price of $1,499.99 (it was $2,499.99).

That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price you can find. It's an incredible deal for a big-screen OLED display, and I can't imagine the price will drop further on Labor Day proper.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast.

The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.

Today's best TV deal: LG's 65-inch C3 OLED

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price you can find.

I've listed more of today's best TV deals for football season below, all of which include record-low prices thanks to Labor Day TV sales.

More of today's best TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and just ahead of Labor Day, it's on sale for a new record-low price of $749.99 at Best Buy. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,197.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is getting a $400 discount, on sale for $1,197.99 - the lowest price you can find. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,497.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,497.99. That's an impressive $500 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $749.99 now $547.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget mid-size TV in today's Labor Day sales, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for $547.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,100+ discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 65-inch S95C OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,799.99, thanks to a whopping $1,500 discount. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $569.99 - a new record-low price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

