There's a huge 4K Blu-ray sale for Amazon Prime Day, so I've picked 9 discs that I recommend — all of which I've tested with our reference TV
Savings on some of the best 4K Blu-rays I've tested
As a 4K Blu-ray fan, I'm excited to see some strong discounts popping up as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. There are tons of disc deals to choose from, and just in case you need help choosing, I've picked my nine top picks below.
If you want bold colors, you can't go wrong with Speed Racer. Its cartoonish color palette generates some vibrant tones that explode on the right display (the kind you'd find on one of the best OLED TVs). The Sound of Music also boasts some vivid colors, which are equally lifelike and natural. This 4K breathes new life into the now-60-year-old movie.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
Surprisingly, Edward Scissorhands produces some seriously dynamic colors, shown in the gaudy exterior of the houses in the neighborhood, as well as the 1950s-esque costumes of the locals. Another visual feast is Tron: Legacy. On 4K, the slick graphics and neon-like colors highlight how good a 4K disc this is. And of course, there's the stellar Daft Punk soundtrack, presented in Dolby Atmos.
There are plenty of options if you're looking for discs that'll let your sound system flex its muscles. Superman (2025) utilizes Dolby Atmos' object-based sound and height channels during Superman's flight sequences, and as a result they sound superb. F1: The Movie generates plenty of low-end that'll test the limits of your subwoofer, along with any sound movement and directionality during race scenes.
For something completely different, The Wild Robot renders the sounds of nature with true-to-life clarity. Snapping twigs, wind and rain, calling animals: The Wild Robot's Dolby Atmos soundtrack is superb. Plus, it looks gorgeous with its hand-drawn / painted style of animation.
Finally, Tombstone and Minority Report use DTS-HD 5.1 MA soundtracks, and prove that you don't necessarily need Dolby Atmos for high-quality sound. Tombstone's gunfights will show off the mapping of your surround speakers, while Minority Report will have you thinking you do have height channels.
Check out Amazon's 4K Blu-ray deals for the full range of discs on offer.
My 9 picks from Amazon's 4K Blu-ray sale
More kit for your setup
Need some other new gear? We've got our top picks of the best 4K Blu-ray players as well as some of today's best TV deals.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best 4k Blu-ray players
1. Best overall
Panasonic DP-UB820
2. Best budget
Sony UBP-X700
3. Best premium
Panasonic DP-UB9000
The LG B6E offers an affordable way into OLED without sacrificing on key features or performance. It delivers crisp, colorful and contrast-rich picture quality and is perfect for gaming with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz, full VRR, Dolby Vision and ALLM. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch down to a record-low £999 for Prime Day: an excellent price for a 2026 OLED at this size.
One of 2025's very best TVs, the LG C5 is the total package. Showcasing awesome picture quality and carrying every feature you could need, especially for gaming, the C5 is a tough TV to beat in terms of value. While stock of the C5 continues to thin out, the 48-inch model is available at Crampton & Moore for £799. We've seen the price fluctuate a couple of times, so check out PRC Direct if it goes back up again.
LG C5 48-inch: was
£999 now £819 at PRC Direct
Outperforming its 'mid-range' moniker, the Bravia 7 II delivers strong contrast with OLED-level blacks, stunning colors and solid built-in sound. It's also great for gaming, with a near-full set of features. The 55-inch model is available for £1649 at Sevenoaks, which is still a premium, but this is a very good TV.
The Samsung S99H is another top-notch flagship OLED. It delivers amazing picture quality with deep black tones, dynamic colors and crisp textures. It's also excellent for gaming. This deal from Richer Sounds knocks the 55-inch down to £1,849, which is a staggeringly good price for a flagship model this early into its life.
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
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