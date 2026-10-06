As a 4K Blu-ray fan, I'm excited to see some strong discounts popping up as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. There are tons of disc deals to choose from, and just in case you need help choosing, I've picked my nine top picks below.

If you want bold colors, you can't go wrong with Speed Racer. Its cartoonish color palette generates some vibrant tones that explode on the right display (the kind you'd find on one of the best OLED TVs). The Sound of Music also boasts some vivid colors, which are equally lifelike and natural. This 4K breathes new life into the now-60-year-old movie.

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Surprisingly, Edward Scissorhands produces some seriously dynamic colors, shown in the gaudy exterior of the houses in the neighborhood, as well as the 1950s-esque costumes of the locals. Another visual feast is Tron: Legacy. On 4K, the slick graphics and neon-like colors highlight how good a 4K disc this is. And of course, there's the stellar Daft Punk soundtrack, presented in Dolby Atmos.

There are plenty of options if you're looking for discs that'll let your sound system flex its muscles. Superman (2025) utilizes Dolby Atmos' object-based sound and height channels during Superman's flight sequences, and as a result they sound superb. F1: The Movie generates plenty of low-end that'll test the limits of your subwoofer, along with any sound movement and directionality during race scenes.

For something completely different, The Wild Robot renders the sounds of nature with true-to-life clarity. Snapping twigs, wind and rain, calling animals: The Wild Robot's Dolby Atmos soundtrack is superb. Plus, it looks gorgeous with its hand-drawn / painted style of animation.

Finally, Tombstone and Minority Report use DTS-HD 5.1 MA soundtracks, and prove that you don't necessarily need Dolby Atmos for high-quality sound. Tombstone's gunfights will show off the mapping of your surround speakers, while Minority Report will have you thinking you do have height channels.

Check out Amazon's 4K Blu-ray deals for the full range of discs on offer.

My 9 picks from Amazon's 4K Blu-ray sale

More kit for your setup

Need some other new gear? We've got our top picks of the best 4K Blu-ray players as well as some of today's best TV deals.

LG B6E 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was £1,199 now £999 at Amazon The LG B6E offers an affordable way into OLED without sacrificing on key features or performance. It delivers crisp, colorful and contrast-rich picture quality and is perfect for gaming with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz, full VRR, Dolby Vision and ALLM. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch down to a record-low £999 for Prime Day: an excellent price for a 2026 OLED at this size.

Samsung S99H 55-inch 4K OLED TV : was £2,299 now £1,849 at Richer Sounds The Samsung S99H is another top-notch flagship OLED. It delivers amazing picture quality with deep black tones, dynamic colors and crisp textures. It's also excellent for gaming. This deal from Richer Sounds knocks the 55-inch down to £1,849, which is a staggeringly good price for a flagship model this early into its life.

More Prime Day deals in the UK