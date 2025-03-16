Amazon has a ton of cheap TVs on sale for March Madness – deals starting at $79.99

It's officially selection Sunday, and if you're browsing for a cheap TV to watch March Madness, Amazon has you covered. The retailer has really good TV deals right now from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and Insignia.

I've listed the 11 best deals below, which include a wide range of 4K, QLED and OLED displays. You can find big-screen budget TVs and premium OLED displays, many of which have been reviewed here by the team at TechRadar. All of the TV deals listed below are from previous years, as brands gear up to release 2025 models, which means you can find clearance prices as low as $79.99. A few standout offers include Samsung's best-selling 65-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for $399.99 and the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,396.99.

Shop more of Amazon's best TV deals below and keep in mind that March Madness officially begins on Friday, the 21st, which means it's the perfect time to upgrade your display before the big dance.

Amazon March Madness TV sale - the 11 best deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Roku 40-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV
Roku 40-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $229.99 now $128 at Amazon

For just $128, you can get Roku's 40-inch 4K smart TV at Amazon. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV
Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $369.99 now $209.97 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $209.97 - a new record-low price. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 50-inch S5 UHD Smart TV
TCL 50-inch S5 UHD Smart TV: was $280.16 now $229.99 at Amazon

This TCL S5 Series TV is an excellent option if you're looking for a mid-size budget TV and Amazon has the 50-inch model on sale for $229.99 – only $10 more than the record-low price. The 2024 display features 4K Ultra HD Resolution, HDR Pro Plus with Dolby Vision, an Alexa voice remote and the Fire operating system.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV
Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $997 at Amazon

You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyzes each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to its lowest price ever.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED 4K TV
Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon

The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and therefore delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Today's deal from Amazon on the 55-inch model is a record-low price.

Samsung 65-inch Q60D QLED 4K TV
Samsung 65-inch Q60D QLED 4K TV: was $897.99 now $597.99 at Amazon

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's more budget-orientated QLED displays. It's a great choice for a premium TV without breaking the bank. The slim design looks great in any living room and includes valuable features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming, but it's an excellent choice for everyday viewing. Today's March Madness deal at Amazon brings this 65-inch model down to $597.99 – only $7 more than the record-low price.

Hisense 65-inch A7 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Hisense 65-inch A7 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

The Hisense A7 Series TV packs a premium picture experience thanks to Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and the 4K AI Upscaler. The 2024 display also features Amazon Alexa for hands-free voice control and Game Mode Plus. Today's discount from Amazon is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU7200 Crystal 4K TV for just $399.99 - an incredible price for a big-screen display. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023)
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Walmart

Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,396.9. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and $200 more than the lowest-ever price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

LG's C4 OLED TV is ranked first in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,496.99, thanks to a whopping $1,200 discount. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

You can shop more of today's best TV deals and see our best OLED TV deals guide.

