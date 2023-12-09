9 gift ideas for movie buffs, from Blu-ray discs to smart lights and speakers

With Christmas fast approaching, you’re probably wondering what to buy the movie lover in your life. Your budget doesn’t stretch to one of the best TVs which is fair enough, so what do you do? Never fear – we’ve taken a look at the best TV accessories to entertain your loved one.

While an amazing TV is a core part of that experience, there are plenty of other ways you can enrich the downtime of you or your loved one. That can be as simple as a set of smart lights around your home cinema room to help illuminate matters appropriately or a new streaming stick so you don’t need to use your TV’s lousy built-in method.

Even watching a new movie that is particularly visually stunning makes a great gift idea. We’ve got a little bit of everything below. We’ve covered a wide range of budgets so there’s sure to be something for your gift buying needs.

Best TV speakers gifts

Best TV lighting gifts

Best TV entertainment gifts

Action Blu-ray The Batman 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Check Amazon Visit Site Thrills, spills, and moodiness The Batman is a dark and moody take on Batman, even compared to Christopher Nolan’s movies. It’s the kind of movie that makes your high-end TV shine thanks to being able to clearly see the dark parts of the scenery as well as more vibrant moments too. If you’re in need of something dark in every sense of the word, you’ll appreciate Robert Pattinson’s take on Batman along with its Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. Sci-Fi Blu-ray 2001: A Space Odyssey 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Check Amazon Visit Site A true classic Stanley Kubrick’s seminal 2001: A Space Odyssey is a work of art and a must see for cinema fans. The 4K picture uses the original camera negative with the correct widescreen aspect ratio so it looks beautiful. The detail levels are terrific along with gorgeous colors. Similarly, sound is a delight too with dialogue sounding clear and precise. It’s the ideal way to demonstrate your home cinema setup. Streaming Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K US$29.99 at Best Buy US$49.99 at Dell US$54.98 at Amazon Far better than your TV’s OS A smart TV has all the basics but it’s rarely that easy to browse through to find your favourite streaming apps. Instead, a dedicated device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K simplifies matters. With extensive support for every app imaginable, there’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos, as well as Alexa voice controls. There are ad-supported streaming apps bundled in too so there’s plenty to view here.



