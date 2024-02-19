5 of the best super-cheap TV deals in the Presidents' Day sale at Walmart

While there's always demand for premium OLEDs and other high-end TVs during major discount events like the Presidents' Day sales, it's also a great opportunity to come away with a bargain big-screen TV if you're on a tighter budget. If that's your plan, check out some of these cheap TV deals I've picked from Walmart.

• Browse all the latest TV deals at Walmart

The one I think will suit most is this Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $248 (was $319). What I will make clear is that this is far from the best TV out there but if you aren't bothered about pristine picture quality and affordability is more important to you then this ticks both boxes.

The Vizio does have 4K resolution support so you still get a good ultra high-definition image by today's standards, while the full array backlight delivers better colors and contrast for superior clarity. Of course, all the streaming apps are just a button press or voice command away, too, so this has everything you need for general day-to-day use.

If you do want to splash some more cash or save a few more pennies with a smaller display then you can find more TV deals that should suit from the Walmart Presidents' Day sale below. We've not tested every model here at TechRadar, but where that's not possible our recommendations come from our experience of similar TVs and the value for money they offer right now.

The 5 best Presidents' Day TV deals at Walmart

Vizio 50-inch 4K TV: was $319 now $248 at Walmart

One of Walmart's best cheap TV deals in its Presidents' Day sale is this Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV. Let's be clear, it's never going to be the best TV out there. Still, if you want a mid-sized display that supports 4K resolution at a low price then there's not much else available that can beat it today. Picture quality and performance won't be as good as other big-name brands but if value for money for your everyday viewing is what you're after then this is a bargain.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $479.99 now $397.99 at Walmart

Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option if you don't need an expensive high-display but still want a solid overall picture – and you can grab this 65-inch model for just $399.99. With 4K resolution support, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub, this is a great deal for a big-screen TV.

TCL 55-inch Q6 4K QLED Fire TV: was $499.99 now $368 at Walmart

This is great value for a TV of this size that also boasts a QLED display – a rare sight in TVs this cheap. We usually see this top-end tech in expensive TVs, so you're getting a bit of a bargain here with this good-sized display for watching sports, TV shows and films. The QLED tech will give you a brighter and more vivid image with deeper blacks and vibrant colors that make whatever you're watching pop.

LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV: was $648 now $558 at Walmart

This 70-inch LG display for around $550 is a whole lot of TV for the price - but it has been $60 cheaper in the past. It's slightly dated but still offers a premium picture at a budget price thanks to 4K resolution support and vibrant colors through LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor. Gamers will also appreciate the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings and performance features in one place to get the best experience.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $196 now $176 at Walmart

Perhaps all you need is a small second TV for another room in the house like the kitchen or bedroom? Maybe one that's simply needed for the kids to enjoy Disney Plus? Then consider this bargain TCL TV at under $200 in the Walmart Presidents' Day sale. 4K resolution support is a bit overkill at this screen size, but what matters is that it comes with speedy and comprehensive Roku TV smart features so you can easily access all major streaming apps and control the TV with voice commands.

More Presidents' Day sales

After more deals this holiday? You can shop for more bargains in our Presidents' Day TV sales roundup and our Presidents' Day mattress sales guide.