Walmart Presidents' Day sale 2024: expected start date and deal predictions

The Walmart Presidents' Day sale will start next month and it's a great opportunity to save on appliances, TVs, laptops, furniture and more in the first major deals event of 2024. We've covered it for the past few years so are here to bring you all the latest info and everything we expect to see on offer.

Presidents' Day falls on February 19 this year but Walmart's sale will most likely start the week before so that it runs across a full weekend. And even though tech plays a small part in the sale, we will root out all of the best deals and share them with you right here.

If you plan to shop at the retailer in the sale or often throughout the year, then you may want to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership. Members get early access to exclusive deals so you don't miss out on a bargain, as well as a host of other benefits such as free shipping, fuel savings and a free Paramount Plus subscription.

Want to see the deals at other retailers? You can also bookmark our main Presidents' Day sales hub for even more offers and news from next month's event.

Walmart Presidents' Day sale: FAQs

When will the Walmart President's Day sale start?

A start date for the Walmart Presidents' Day sale has not been announced yet, but we predict that it will begin on February 16 as that's when the event has got underway in previous years. That will give you the whole holiday weekend to shop at the retailer.

What deals will be in the Walmart sale?

Tech and electronics will feature heavily in the Walmart Presidents' Day sale.

The widest selection of deals should be in small kitchen appliances, so if you've got an eye on a new air fryer, blender or coffee machine then there's a strong chance of a bargain. There will also be discounts across TVs, laptops, headphones, video games, wearables, phones and smart home tech at the retailer.

Just know, though, that the deals probably won't be as good as the ones we saw during Black Friday. Some record-low prices could return but we predict that the majority of on-sale products will be slightly more expensive than last November.

Outside of tech and electronics, there should also be reductions across other popular categories such as furniture, home decor, toys, clothing and more.

Check out some of the top deals from last year's Walmart Presidents' Day sale to give you an idea of what to expect.

Walmart Presidents' Day sale: last year's best deals

