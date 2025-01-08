Why wait for the Galaxy S25 when you can save up to £750 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro

Are you looking towards the rest of 2025 and thinking you need a new phone to take great photos of your future memories? I’ve spotted one that makes even me – a huge Apple fan – tempted to switch to Android. Today, you can benefit from up to £750 off a Google Pixel 9 or Google Pixel 9 Pro at Google.

The two phones on offer are the latest Google Pixel devices around. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is so good that we gave it our phone of the year award so this is easily one of the best phone deals around and a strong one to consider even with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 release later this month.

So, onto the details. With an eligible phone trade-in, you can get up to £665 off the Google Pixel 9 bringing it down to £134. Meanwhile, a strong trade-in gets you the Google Pixel 9 Pro down to £249 from £999.

Predictably, the biggest trade-in credit comes from swapping out the latest iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max. Still, it’s worth playing around with the calculator to see how much you could save as Google has added an extra £200 on any phone trade-in. There's some serious cash up for grabs no matter the age of your current device.

Today’s best Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now from £249 with a trade-in at the Google Store

The superior model, the Google Pixel 9 Pro offers an enhanced 6.3-inch screen with an improved resolution of 1280 x 2856 and better peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Its cameras are simply improved with a 50MP wide, 48MP Ultrawide, and 48MP 5X zoom. Even the selfie camera is better with a 42MP lens. It’s more powerful too making it ideal for those who want a cut above the rest.

Google Pixel 9: was £799 now from £134 at the Google Store

The Google Pixel 9 might sound like the ‘lesser’ phone compared to the Pro but in reality, it’s a very competent phone for the price. It has a beautiful 6.3-inch display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz, while its cameras include a 50MP wide, 48MP Ultrawide, and a 10.5MP selfie camera. It looks great while being very durable so it’s built to last.

Both the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are great phones. The Pixel 9 Pro is a particular highlight as we think it's one of the best phones around. Either way, both are hard to beat when seeking the best Android phone.

In our Google Pixel 9 review, we described it as offering “unique AI tricks” which avoid crossing the line, with “excellent cameras [which] rival the best camera phones”. It’s also made from premium materials. It’s a very similar story with our Google Pixel 9 Pro review where only the price is a genuine criticism – but that’s less of a problem when you’re trading in.

Whichever you go for, you get great cameras, along with extensive AI features from Google Gemini which prove useful in daily life.

If you’re considering another of the best Pixel phones, there are some Google Pixel 8 deals around. There are also plenty of iPhone deals too if you prefer a device from Apple.