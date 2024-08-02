The highly rated Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is heavily discounted just in time for school

Summer is drawing to a close which means now is the time to upgrade your tech to prepare for the coming school year. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for a dependent, you’ll appreciate a good Chromebook like the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 being on sale.

In the US, you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 at Best Buy for $369 (was $499). In the UK, this excellent Chromebook is at Currys for £399 (was £549).

Strong discounts on an equally strong Chromebook are just what we like to see at this time of year. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is one of the best student Chromebooks for anyone seeking a laptop which also works as a detachable tablet.

Our only real criticism of the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 in the past was that it was quite expensive for a basic model, so these price cuts are particularly enticing if you're looking to get as much value as possible.

Today’s best Chromebook deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $369 at Best Buy

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is an instantly stylish-looking Chromebook. It has a 13.3-inch full HD OLED touchscreen which can be used as a detachable tablet. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 7cG2 processor which we usually see on phones, plus there’s 8GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. It’s fairly versatile with dual cameras for photos as well as taking calls, with a build that weighs just 2.22 pounds.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was £549 now £399 at Currys

Over at Currys in the UK, you get the same sleek build for a great price, while the retailer also offers 20% off selected Lenovo accessories when you use the code LNV20CHROME. The same Snapdragon 7cG2 processor and 8GB of memory are included here, but the UK deal doubles the storage to 256GB which is useful if you have more files to store. It also bundles in a stylus which normally costs extra.

Buying one of the best Chromebooks is a good move before you head off on your studies. Chromebooks are generally more secure and less hassle than using a Windows-based system.

You’re reliant on ChromeOS but it works well for basic purposes like browsing the internet and typing up documents before uploading them to the cloud.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 boasts about 15 hours of battery life which is excellent for a day full of research and then relaxing with Netflix. In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 review, we loved the gorgeous display and the phenomenal battery life.

If this one doesn’t appeal, we’ve sought out other Chromebook deals. For something Windows-based, there are many laptop deals available at the moment with the back-to-school sales promising some great ways to save.