Our best budget Nespresso machine is even more affordable thanks to this early Prime Day price slash

In the lead-up to sale events like the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, you'll often come across early price slashes across its range of tech and appliances, and with still a week to go until Prime Day, Amazon has already discounted one of the best Nespresso machines out there.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker is now available for $129 down from $199.95 in the US, and for £88.95 down from £200 in the UK - a huge 56% price cut. Despite this discount, its price has previously crashed as low as £59, but this is a rare occurrence. So, while its current sale price doesn't quite match its lowest price of $104.89 in the US, a 35% drop makes it one of the best coffee maker deals right now for an appliance we've praised highly in the past.

If convenience is the main priority for you when it comes to searching for a coffee maker, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus produces quick beverages at the tap of a button. It's simple to use and can brew coffee in a matter of seconds, making it a great option for first-time coffee machine owners. It's sleek in design and compact in size, being far from an eyesore - a category that many kitchen appliances can easily fall into.

It's hard to believe that this offer is better than Amazon's Black Friday deals from 2023, but it's true. Convenient coffee at a price mark lower than £100 is a rare find, showing that you don't have to splash out on an advanced coffee machine if simplicity is all you're after.

When it comes to the best coffee machines, we've credited Nespresso for its convenience and easy-to-use functionality, so you don't have to be a coffee connoisseur to navigate it.

In our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review, this is what we praised it for along with its versatile variety of coffee pod flavors. Speaking of versatility, it can produce four single-server coffee sizes including Alto (414ml/14oz), straight-up coffee (230ml/8oz), the Gran Lungo (150ml/8oz), and a classic Espresso 40ml/1.35oz.

The subject of the coffee pods themselves has always been up for debate, mainly because they can be the reason the machine becomes pricey to run. However, when you first purchase your Nespresso machine, it will come with a handful of pods with different flavor profiles to get you started. When it comes to buying fresh pods, thinking ahead of time goes a long way which can be the key to saving you some money, but when you look into it, each pod works out much cheaper than if you were to buy a good quality beverage from a coffee shop - and it tastes just as good.

