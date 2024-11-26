Need a new slate for digital art? These are the best drawing tablet Black Friday deals I've spotted so far

If it's time to upgrade your creative workspace, the Black Friday deals have you covered with a range of fantastic discounts on some excellent drawing tablets. We're still a few days out from the official event (which, in case you've somehow missed it, starts this Friday at midnight), but there are already some fantastic savings on a range of models.

While I'm no digital art pro, I'm TechRadar's go-to reviewer of the best drawing tablets, which has definitely upped my game. In particular, I'm excited by Amazon's Wacom Movink deal, slashing the price from $749 to $699. Is it a massive discount? No, but it's a brand-new device and very unique in the market, so I'll take what I can get.

The devices listed below are, broadly, for hobbyists, amateurs, and perhaps semi-professionals at a push; the real pro-grade models are far less likely to see the hefty discounts we like to see over Black Friday. Still, some pack some impressive specs - read on for the best deals I've found today.

Today's best drawing tablet deals

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (2024): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon It's not a drawing tablet in the classic sense, but especially thanks to the new M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is a solid option - especially if you use Procreate. Its roomy 13-inch display offers a great drawing experience, fantastic brightness and clarity, and with $200 off its price tag, what's not to like? This deal applies to all color and storage variants.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $599 now $499 at Amazon If you know you want an iPad but aren't sure you need the Pro's beefy power and lofty price tag; the iPad Air 11-inch packs a highly capable M2 chip, a gorgeous Liquid Retina display, and great specs for general use when you're not drawing. Amazon's current $499 deal is a record-low price, though it's only on specific colorways.

Xencelabs Drawing tablet medium: was $329 now $247 at Amazon If you want to skip the price tag that comes with display tablets, consider a pen tablet. While no screen can make drawing a little more awkward as you depend on your external monitor, devices like this tablet from Xencelabs offer a fantastic value proposition. Its 10.3 x 5.75-inch active drawing area provides an excellent drawing experience; it's robust and features all the tools you'll need to improve drawing workflows.

XPPen Deco Pro (Gen2): was $169.99 now $135.89 at Amazon This isn't one we've fully reviewed, but I tried out the Deco Pro (Gen 2) for a few hours when it was released and appreciated its ease of use, great responsiveness, and size. Plus, opting for a pen tablet instead of a display can mean a big saving already; with this deal, you're getting a capable, attractive display with 10 hours of battery for wireless use.

There are a lot of models on sale this Black Friday, but not all drawing tablets are made equal. Wacom is known for making many of the top models used by professionals; of course, that comes with a high price tag, even on some of its more affordable models. However, newcomer Xencelabs has recently been hot on Wacom's heels, offering viable pro-grade alternatives.

Huion and XPPen are, on the other hand, more focused on creating affordable devices. That does mean sometimes, devices with the 'Pro' moniker aren't really pro-grade but rather somewhere between a simple starter device and a more expensive professional one. Still, build quality on these devices is broadly solid, especially in newer models, and while the screen technology doesn't always live up to the likes of Wacom, they are far, far cheaper.

