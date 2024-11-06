Looking for a cinema-sized TV? Get the great 100-inch Hisense U7N for cheap ahead of Black Friday

If you've ever dreamt of having a cinema-sized TV at home but lacked the budget, then this Hisense U7N deal I've spotted may be the answer. The 100-inch Hisense U7N in the US is down to a ridiculously low $1,799 (was $2,999) at Amazon, in one of the biggest Black Friday deals I've seen this year so far.

If you're in the UK and are dreaming of the same big screen, we've not seen any deals on the 100-inch U7N just yet, but have found a good deal on the Hisense 100-inch U7K, the Hisense U7N's predecessor. You can now get the Hisense 100-inch U7K for £2,499 (was £3,799) at Amazon.

The Hisense U7N is one of 2024's best TVs, taking a real jack-of-all-trades approach by offering great mini-LED picture quality along with a list of gaming features we look for in the best gaming TVs, all while keeping the price down to an affordable level.

In our review of the 65-inch Hisense U7N, we were particularly impressed with its refined detail, punchy and vivid color, rich contrast and decent black levels. The U7N's mini-LED backlight may not have as many local dimming zones as more premium models like the step-up Hisense U8N, but as we noted in our review, "for what you pay, the picture punches well above its weight".

The U7N also has a seriously good suite of gaming features, especially for an affordable TV. Its two HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, all of which are perfect for Xbox Series and PS5. It also delivers graphically and has a suitably responsive performance to keep most gamers happy.

As for the Hisense U7K, it's not one we've had a chance to test fully, but I did get to see the 100-inch model in the flesh when I tested it against Hisense's 100-inch L9H side-by-side to see which gave you the better home theater on a budget. The answer? The U7K! It showed great contrast and color and effective local dimming and was impressive for a TV of its price and size.

