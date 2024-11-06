Looking for a cinema-sized TV? Get the great 100-inch Hisense U7N for cheap ahead of Black Friday
The 100-inch Hisense U7N is available for under $1,800 at Amazon
If you've ever dreamt of having a cinema-sized TV at home but lacked the budget, then this Hisense U7N deal I've spotted may be the answer. The 100-inch Hisense U7N in the US is down to a ridiculously low $1,799 (was $2,999) at Amazon, in one of the biggest Black Friday deals I've seen this year so far.
If you're in the UK and are dreaming of the same big screen, we've not seen any deals on the 100-inch U7N just yet, but have found a good deal on the Hisense 100-inch U7K, the Hisense U7N's predecessor. You can now get the Hisense 100-inch U7K for £2,499 (was £3,799) at Amazon.
The Hisense U7N is one of 2024's best TVs, taking a real jack-of-all-trades approach by offering great mini-LED picture quality along with a list of gaming features we look for in the best gaming TVs, all while keeping the price down to an affordable level.
Today's best early Black Friday Hisense 100-inch U7N deal in the US
Hisense 100-inch U7N mini-LED TV: was $2,997 now $1,799 at Amazon
The Hisense U7N has been one of our favorite TVs of 2024, providing great mini-LED picture quality, full HDR support including both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and a superb suite of gaming features, all for an affordable, mid-range price. This deal knocks a massive 40% off the giant 100-inch model, taking it down to under $1,800, a ridiculous price for a TV this size.
Want other sizes?
Hisense U7N 55-inch: was $798 now $498 at Amazon US
Hisense U7N 75-inch: was $1,397 now $897 at Amazon US
Hisense U7N 85-inch: was $2,199 now $1,297 at Amazon US
Today's best early Black Friday 100-inch Hisense U7K deal in the UK
Hisense 100-inch U7K mini-LED TV: was £2,999 now £2,499 at Crampton & Moore
The Hisense U7K is a versatile TV at an affordable price, providing access to mini-LED, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR support and extensive gaming features such as 4K 144Hz, VRR and ALLM for an affordable price. This deal means you can get the cinema-sized 100-inch model for under £2,500, which is an astoundingly low price for a mini-LED TV at this size. Want the U7N we mentioned above? Check out these deals on other sizes:
Hisense U7N 55-inch: was £1,299 now £699 at Amazon UK
Hisense U7N 65-inch: was £1,599 now £899 at Amazon UK
Hisense U7N 75-inch: was £1,899 now £1,299 at Amazon UK
In our review of the 65-inch Hisense U7N, we were particularly impressed with its refined detail, punchy and vivid color, rich contrast and decent black levels. The U7N's mini-LED backlight may not have as many local dimming zones as more premium models like the step-up Hisense U8N, but as we noted in our review, "for what you pay, the picture punches well above its weight".
The U7N also has a seriously good suite of gaming features, especially for an affordable TV. Its two HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, all of which are perfect for Xbox Series and PS5. It also delivers graphically and has a suitably responsive performance to keep most gamers happy.
As for the Hisense U7K, it's not one we've had a chance to test fully, but I did get to see the 100-inch model in the flesh when I tested it against Hisense's 100-inch L9H side-by-side to see which gave you the better home theater on a budget. The answer? The U7K! It showed great contrast and color and effective local dimming and was impressive for a TV of its price and size.
If you're looking for more TV offers, be sure to check out our Black Friday TV deals guide or if you want something a little smaller, check out out Black Friday 85-inch TV deals. Alternatively, check out the best U7N and U7K deals in your area below.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.