This Bluetooth speaker's booming bass wowed me, and now it's cheaper than ever in this Black Friday bargain. Boom!

I don't know about you, but I've been loving the Black Friday deals so far. And the thing is, they just got even better, because one of 2024's best party speakers has been handed a sizeable price-cut. Yep, you can grab the Earfun UBoom X for just $127.99 (was $189.99) at Amazon US and £112.49 (was £189.99) at Amazon UK.

This is the lowest price I've seen this speaker drop to since its release in October, so there really is no better time to buy. The Earfun UBoom X offers ground-shaking bass, incredibly customizable audio and an excellent battery life, so if you need a Bluetooth speaker that can pack a real punch, look no further.

Today's best Earfun UBoom X deals

Earfun UBoom X: was $189.99 now $127.99 at Amazon The Earfun UBoom X is 33% off in the US and it's the perfect time to buy if you want a large, impactful Bluetooth speaker. This things all about that bass and you get specially curated EQ options in the Earfun app to emphasise that. With an 80W maximum power output, this thing can get really loud, but you can purchase multiple and pair them together if you really want to amp things up.

Earfun UBoom X: was £189.99 now £112.49 at Amazon For those of you in the UK, the Earfun UBoom X is a jaw-dropping 41% off and you're going to struggle to get better sound-for-pound value. With deep pumping bass, companion app compatibility and even an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, this Bluetooth speaker is well-suited to any environment.

In my Earfun UBoom X review, I was full of praise for the speaker's almighty low-end power, easy-to-use companion app and already excellent value. And that final point is only accentuated now that the UBoom X can be yours for more than $60 / £70 off.

Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating makes it an ideal candidate for beach-side music listening, with its emphatic bass output able to cut through any unwanted background noise in outdoor settings. And there's no doubt that this speaker was built with practicality in mind. After all, it boasts an exceptional 30 hour battery life, so you'll barely have to charge it. Audio quality is solid overall and although it may not be as talented as, say, the Bose SoundLink Max (which is also on sale for Black Friday), the UBoom X still plates up enjoyable, head-bopping listening experiences time after time.

So, what are you waiting for? Why not grab the Earfun UBoom X today and bring the boom to the party. But hang on. Maybe some of you want to weigh you options before pulling the trigger on a purchase. And if you're in that boat, I've got great news, because we've compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speaker deals available for Black Friday 2024. OK, until next time!

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK