I review TVs for a living and this record-low price on the Hisense U8N is one of the best early Black Friday deals I've seen
Get the 65-inch Hisense U8N for its lowest ever price at Amazon
If you're on the hunt for a new TV among all the Black Friday deals, a deal that's caught my eye is this one on the Hisense U8N. In the US, the 65-inch model has hit a record-low price of $898 (was $1,499) at Amazon US and in the UK the 65-inch model has also hit a record-low of £1,299 (was £1,799) at Amazon UK.
One of 2024's best TVs, the Hisense U8N is excellent value, delivering superb picture quality, surprisingly strong built-in sound and an extensive list of gaming features for a very affordable price. It's easily one of this year's best mini-LED TVs as well, despite strong competition from TCL, Samsung and Sony.
Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Hisense U8N deals in your region below.
Today's best Hisense U8N deal in the US
The Hisense U8N is a brilliant TV across the board. Its mini-LED panel delivers excellent local dimming with rich contrast and superb black levels and it has great gaming features including 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and ALLM. It also delivers impressive built-in sound – something many other TVs struggle with. It's already fantastic value at full price, and this deal at Amazon knocks a whopping 40% off, making it even better.
Today's best Hisense U8N deal in the UK
If you want a TV that does it all without breaking the bank, the Hisense U8N should be high on your list. Its powerful local dimming delivers excellent contrast and black levels, and it has punchy, expansive built-in sound plus a strong list of gaming features such as 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and ALLM support. This deal at Amazon UK sees the 65-inch model get a £500 discount, making it an even better value than it was before.
In our Hisense U8N review, we were particularly impressed by its powerful local dimming which yielded excellent shadow detail and gave "pictures a strong sense of dimensionality". Colors were also vibrant and bright, which made "uniforms look rich and robust" when watching the Paris 2024 Olympics. Mini-LED TVs usually suffer from backlight blooming, but the U8N showed very little blooming effects during our testing. It does suffer in the motion handling department, but some settings tweaking will mostly solve this.
Elsewhere, the Hisense U8N carries a good array of gaming features including 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro supported), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. Its performance won't beat the best gaming TVs but it's still a great gaming option. The U8N also delivers surprisingly effective built-in sound from its 2.1.2-channel speaker array, especially when it comes to Dolby Atmos soundtracks. As we said in our review, "Plenty of people will be happy with the U8N’s built-in speakers".
Looking for a different TV? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals US and Black Friday TV deals UK for more of the best TV offers we've seen so far.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.