Get exclusive early access to Samsung's huge new sale - I've picked the 7 best deals

TechRadar readers, you're in luck today. We're one of a few publications that can offer you early access to the latest Discover Samsung mega sale that features some big reductions across the manufacturer's most popular phones, TVs, appliances, wearables and other top tech.

I've picked out some of the best offers you can get right here, including up to $1,200 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from $399. The TV deals are strong, too, with the premium 55-inch S90C OLED down to its cheapest price yet – that's the TV we awarded the maximum five stars out of five in our review.

Early access is only available through our links; if you go to the Samsung website you won't see these offers live yet. So, have a browse at what's available today below and make sure to click through so you see the correct deal prices and offers.

The Discover Samsung sale will open to all from September 11 with new weeklong offers, daily deals and limited-time flash promotions. We'll be back to keep you updated with even more of the best bargains from next week.

Discover Samsung: exclusive early access deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was from $1,379.99 now from $399.99 at Samsung

Get one of the largest reductions yet on Samsung's latest flagship smartphone when you have an eligible device to trade in. The manufacturer is offering total savings of up to $980 on the S23 Ultra with $880 enhanced trade-in credit and a free double storage upgrade in this early access period of the Discover Samsung sale. We think the S23 Ultra is the best phone you can buy right now so this one is not to be missed.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $400 off at Samsung's Discover sale event. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that you would be happy to have in your living room for all your TV needs.

Samsung 55-inch Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Samsung

The Samsung Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $650, which is a fantastic value for this feature-packed display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade and up to $1,200 off with a trade-in at Samsung

This is even better than the popular pre-launch deal for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can now get up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and a free double storage upgrade on select colors – that gives you 512GB for the price of 256GB. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said that this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter, flatter and faster design.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: buy now and get $130 off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Previously, Samsung offered 25% off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when bundled with the new Galaxy Watch 6, but this offer doubles that discount to over 50% on the excellent premium earbuds. And the smartwatch is great, too, according to our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review. Sure, it's an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it's still a stellar Android wearable for fitness and sleep tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $179.99 at Samsung

"Easily the best yet" – that's what we wrote in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review. With big improvements over previous versions when it comes to audio quality, noise cancellation, comfort and design, these are an excellent pair of premium earbuds that should be well on your radar following this $50 discount.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Samsung

A decent $100 saving is available on the lightweight and versatile Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum. We haven't tested this model specifically, but in our previous Samsung Bespoke Jet review, we found the manufacturer can create appliances to rival even the best cordless vacuums by Dyson and Shark so this one shouldn't be ignored at such a great price.