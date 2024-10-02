Currys takes on Prime Day with its own Epic Deals sale - I've picked the 14 best offers

Not content to let Amazon have all the fun with its second Prime Day deals event next week, Currys has got in early with its own Epic Deals promotion featuring savings of up to 30% on thousands of top tech products. That's quite a ludicrous number, so I've taken a stab at searching through it to bring you the 14 best deals I think are actually worth buying from the sale and are likely to meet or beat Amazon's offerings next week.

There are impressive savings across several categories, including TVs, laptops, appliances, and smart home tech. The deal that stands out to me most from all of the offers is this Shark IZ202UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £199.99 (was £249.99). This vacuum has been an absolute hero around my home for general cleaning and a considerable upgrade over a cheap model that always had a clogged-up brush roll. It's probably one of the best investments I've made as a timesaver.

Also of note are the super-low price for the Amazon Echo Pop at £19.99 (was £49.99), this well-reviewed Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV for £1,799 (was £2,099) and the popular Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for £199.99 (was £249.99).

I've included more hand-picked deals from the latest Currys sale below. I expect these will be available through the whole of next week as direct competition to the Prime Big Deal Days event. I'll check back in with any new offers that have been added and are worth highlighting.

At TechRadar, we've also gathered up all the latest Currys promo codes for ways to save on these products and more.

14 best offers in the Currys Epic Deals sale

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Currys

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The latest Currys sale includes the Echo Pop for just £19.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 earlier but I'd still say it's a decent buy at £19.99.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149 now £79 at Currys

A little bigger in size, the Amazon Fire HD 10 also sports a better screen thanks to its full HD panel. Content looks nicer, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support. This one is at a record-low price for all ahead of Prime Day so it's well worth jumping on.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £49.99 at Currys

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the cheapest offer at Currys is the latest generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £49.99. That's a measly £5 more than the record low so still a strong deal for a straightforward smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa assistant for easy voice controls to get alerts, weather updates, play music, watch videos, and more.

JVC CF330 43-inch Fire TV: was £229.99 now £189 at Currys

I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Fire TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was £1,599 now £1,399 at Currys

The LG C4 OLED is highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide for its exceptional brightness, colours and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. You can now get the 55-inch version for one of the best prices we've seen all year in the Currys Epic Deals sale. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, with VRR and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,799 at Currys

Samsung's latest 65-inch S90D OLED TV has got another big price cut in the latest Currys sale that drops it to a record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colours and superior contrast. You also get a smooth gaming experience on current-gen consoles thanks to the high refresh rate, while Dolby Atmos support ensures terrific sound. Overall, it's a stellar top-end TV for everything you throw at it.

Shark IZ202UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £249.99 now £199.99 at Currys

I've been harping on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for over a year now so I'm definitely going to shout out this £50 discount on a capable and affordable model from the manufacturer. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design and it also has impressive suction, as highlighted in our Shark IZ202UK review. Right now, this is a great opportunity to get one of the best cheap vacuums for the lowest price of the year so far.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was £399.97 now £249.97 at Currys

Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was £529.99 now £399 at Currys

Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo review in which we awarded it four stars out of five.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £249.99 now £199.99 Currys

I'm refusing to acknowledge that the colder weather is coming and highlighting this offer on the Ninja Creami ice cream maker. It was all the rage over the summer months as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This £50 saving at Currys is on the larger version that comes with two tubs and lids so you can make more goodies at once.

Acer Chromebook 314: was £249 now £179 at Currys

Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek MT8183

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS One of the best cheap laptop deals I've seen available right now is this Acer Chromebook 314 at Currys. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life that just needs to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price that boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life, a reasonable 128GB of storage and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £449 now £299 at Currys

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Pentium Silver N6000

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS If you like a proper laptop setup, but would also appreciate the flexibility of a tablet, you don't have to choose between the two. Instead, you can pick up this cheap Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 that offers the best of both worlds. It's a relatively basic machine but fine for light use and everyday tasks thanks to a solid amount of RAM and the simplistic ChromeOS. You also get the added versatility to flip the 12-inch display around to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Storage is good at 128GB and there's also a solid 10-hour battery life – both very good at this price.

HP Pavilion SE 14: was £649 now £479 at Currys

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Among all of the laptop deals at Currys is this relatively modern and excellent value all-around device from HP. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a respectable 512GB SSD, it's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. I'd like more RAM to really round it out perfectly, but this still offers solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times and up to 9 hours of battery life. All-in-all it's an impressive laptop for the price.