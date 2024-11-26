Black Friday treadmill deals are live – here are the 5 best deals from a fitness expert

If you're serious about getting in shape for 2025, then one of the best Black Friday deals you can get your hands on is a saving on a treadmill. Perfect for working out at home, free from the burdens of the dark and inclement weather, a home treadmill can transform your fitness and help you get in shape.

Right now we're seeing great savings across a range of treadmills in both the US and the UK, including big names like NordicTrack and Reebok.

Not to be confused with under-desk treadmills for walking during the work day, a serious treadmill will get you a wide range of fitness features including adjustable speeds, programs, and a more serious weight limit you won't find with a walking pad.

So if you're in the market for a new treadmill, here are some of the best savings you can find right now.

Today's best Black Friday treadmill deals in the UK

NordicTrack T Series: was £599 now £499 Get this Nordictrack T Series at its lowest-ever price of £499, which is £100 off. With speeds up to 16kmph, a 136kg weight limit, and a mount for your tablet or phone, it's the perfect budget treadmill for your home.

NordicTrack EXP 10i: was £1,799 now £1,299 Get a hefty £500 off this NordicTrack EXP, loaded with tech and features. It comes with a 10-inch HD touchscreen and is packed with workout programs. It also features self-cooling technology and cardio training, quick-incline, and a 16kmph top speed. Best of all, it folds away when you're not using it.

Opti Easy Folding Treadmill: was £499 now £332 Get a folding Opti treadmill from at a third off its original price. It's easy to store, and comes with 14 programs, a top speed of 13kmph, built-in speakers, and feedback for time, distance, calories, and beyond. Max user weight 110kg.

Adidas T-24c: was £799 now £499 Get a massive £300 off this Adidas treadmill at Argos, with a top speed of 18kmph, 12 incline levels, and 36 preset programs. It's foldable for storage, and it also comes with Zwift compatibility and weighs just 62kg overall, making it one of the lightest and fastest models here.

Reebok FR20z Floatride: was £749 now £529 This Reebok Floatride is also good for 18kmph, features up to 15% elevation, and 32 user programs. It has a max user weight of 120kg and is now £220 off in the Argos Black Friday sale.

Today's best Black Friday treadmill deals in the US

NordicTrack T Series 10: was $1,299 now $999 In the US you can score $300 off this NordicTrack at Amazon, the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model. It features a 10-inch touchscreen, up to 12mph speeds, and is foldable when it's not in use.

NordicTrack T Series 5: was $599 now $479 This cheaper T Series is $120 off and just $479, and is good for speeds of up to 10mph. It features built-in speakers and weighs 140 pounds. Incline goes up to 10%, and it comes with a 10-year warranty.

Peloton Tread: was $2,995 now $2,695 Get $300 off Peloton's premium Tread, replete with its massive 24-inch touchscreen and tons of onboard workouts. Featuring an immense carbon steel frame and weighing 250, this is a formidable premium option. You'll need Peloton's $44/mo membership to go along with it, but if you've had your eye on one this is the best deal out there.

ProForm Carbon TL: was $599 now $449 Save $150 on this ProForm at Best Buy, now just $449. Featuring a built-in display and foldable mechanism for storage, it has a generous 300lbs weight limit and a solid, sturdy build.

NordicTrack T 7.5: was $1,299 now $799 This mid-range NordicTrack is a massive $500 off at Best Buy. It's foldable and features a 7-inch HD display. It streams on-demand workouts, has a top speed of 12mph, and an incline of up to 12%. It's good for 300lbs of weight and comes with a 30-day iFit membership.

If you're in the market for a Black Friday treadmill there are a few key features to consider. Treadmills are expensive, so your biggest consideration is probably price. Ideally, you don't want to be spending less than $400/£300 for a decent running treadmill. At the opposite end of the budget the sky is the limit, so make sure you know exactly what you're getting before splashing the cash.

Other important features include whether your treadmill is foldable, user weight limit, top speed, incline, and extra features like a touchscreen and onboard workout programs.

Treadmills are big-ticket items, so Black Friday is often the best time to try and grab one.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK