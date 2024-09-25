This cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is the best budget tablet deal available now

If you want a simple and affordable tablet to entertain yourself in the evenings or on your commute, I’ve spotted the deal for you. Today, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 at John Lewis for £149 (was £209) meaning you get a chunky £60 saving on the budget-friendly slate.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is an attractive option for anyone who wants a relatively inexpensive tablet for relaxing with and for general everyday use. Its design is sleek for holding, it has a great-looking 8.7-inch screen, a reasonable 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there’s Dolby Atmos sound to boost the audio when you're streaming media. At this price, it’s a cheap entry-level device to entertain you on your commute or delegate to your kids on a long journey.

Today’s best cheap tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £209 now £149 at John Lewis

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is a dependable entry-level tablet with an 8.7-inch screen, 128GB of storage, and surround-sound speakers. Its screen is bright enough to use outdoors and it's also suitably snug to use curled up on the sofa during winter evenings. It’s possible to present up to three apps on one screen so it’s decent for multitasking purposes for work, but given the basic components, performance will take a dip if you push it too hard with this or advanced games. You can, however, take video calls via the 8MP rear camera or the 2MP front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 won’t really compete with the best tablets as it’s fairly inexpensive compared to the upgraded A9 Plus which features in our buying guide. However, it’s the perfect addition to your growing arsenal of tech. Keen eyes may have spotted the earlier A8 model featured in our look at the best cheap tablets – and the A9 offers a very similar experience.

If you’re just looking for a device to use to browse online that's bigger than your phone, this is a good solution. It has a smooth metal body so it feels good to hold while the wider screen is perfect for watching something up close. Overall, it’s good value for all those tasks when you don’t want to grab a laptop.

Far from the only offer around right now, there are other Samsung tablet deals to consult if you want to spend more. For something even more premium, we’ve also spotted a plethora of iPad deals to check out.