Target is running a big Apple sale this week – save on iPads, AirPods and Watches

Target is currently running a massive sale across lots of best-selling Apple tech, including some record-low prices on iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Many of the offers match or beat those that were available during Black Friday, so it's a great chance to pick up a bargain if you missed out in November.

• See all of today's Apple deals at Target

One of the best offers is the Apple iPad 10.9 for $349 (was $449). This is the cheapest we've seen Apple's latest slate after it was stuck at full price for the majority of the time since launch. With the older model on the way out, it's an excellent buy at this price if you need a sleek and powerful all-purpose tablet for everyday use.

Alongside the iPad, you can also get the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Target for $189.99 (was $249.99). This is a fantastic offer that matches last year's Black Friday price on the latest version of Apple's popular earbuds with USB-C connectivity for more convenient charging.

Rounding out the sale are more great offers, including the Apple Watch 9 for $329.99, an Apple AirTags 4-Pack for $89.99, and the current-gen Apple Pencil for $69.99. Just be sure to avoid the iPad Air at $499.99 as that's been $50 cheaper in the past at other retailers - and it's strongly rumored that a newer model is coming next month.

The 7 best Apple deals at Target

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Target

This offer on Apple's newest entry-level iPad brings it down to the lowest price ever that we last saw at the start of the year. It's terrific value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Target

This is a repeat of the discount we saw over Black Friday on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169.99 now $139.99 at Target

This week's Apple sale at Target has the AirPods 3 discounted to $139.99 – that equals the lowest price ever for the premium earbuds. You get a long battery life and convenient wireless charging with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time (or 6 hours on one charge). Audio aficionados will want to pay the extra £40 for the Pro model, but these are still excellent everyday buds for iPhone users, according to our Apple AirPods 3 review.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129.99 now $89.99 at Target

If you want to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $89.99. That's $10 more than last year's record-low price but is still great value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds as long as you don't mind sacrificing wireless charging support and are comfortable with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case). This is the same price at both Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Target

The Apple Watch 9 is within $30 of its lowest price right now at Target. We discovered that it is more powerful than ever in our Apple Watch 9 review, thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Target

We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9. Right now, it's $50 off at Target - although we have seen it for $20 less over Black Friday.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Target

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Target has the four-pack on sale for $79.99. These are a great way to keep track of a child's backpack or anything you don't want to lose. Just attach the Apple AirTag and your iPhone will locate it with a touch of a button.

See more Apple deals with our pages on this week's best MacBook deals, all the top Apple Watch deals, and the latest iPad deals.



You can also look forward to upcoming discounts at the 2024 Presidents' Day sales event, which will include Presidents' Day Apple sales.