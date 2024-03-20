Samsung's best tablets drop to record-low prices in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing across both the US and the UK – and some of the best deals we've spotted are available across the full lineup of Samsung tablets. Whether you need an affordable entry-level device for everyday tasks or a powerful slate to function as a portable workstation for creative tasks and gaming then you can find big savings on several of the manufacturer's best tablets at Amazon.

• See all Samsung tablet deals at Amazon US

• Browse all Samsung tablet deals at Amazon UK

When it comes to budget-friendly options, those in the US should consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $219.99. It sports a 10.9-inch screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, plus you get twice as much storage compared to the standard model for the same base price. This tablet is capable of handling general everyday tasks such as web browsing, media streaming, and checking emails. Plus, it's fine for playing undemanding games and making video calls.

Those in the UK with more to spend can get the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for £649. That's the lowest price ever for the manufacturer's baseline high-performance tablet with a crisp 11-inch AMOLED display and top-end processor. Get it if you need a powerful device for all your portable computing needs without any issues, as well as drawing, photo editing and more intense gaming applications. Plus, you get the handy S-Pen Stylus included for free.

You can also upgrade to the Plus or Ultra versions of the Tab S9 if you'd prefer a larger 12.4-inch or 14.6-inch screen for a better experience when watching videos, drawing, photo editing, or using the device as a laptop replacement.

Samsung tablet deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF2DNMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $269.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

This is the second time we've seen this discount on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus since it launched at the end of last year. The price cut on this 128GB storage model brings it in line with the cheaper 64GB version, so it's well worth picking up if you need a straightforward tablet for general use. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Dust-Resistant-Powerful-Processor-Lightweight%2Fdp%2FB0CCX11JT6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a decent upgrade over the cheaper A9 with a similar 10.9-inch screen while not quite reaching the level of power of the S9 lineup. That means it's a decent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet. It offers reasonable performance, 128GB of storage and solid battery life, though you do have to accept a lower-quality screen and camera. Consider going for the cheaper A9 if you just want a basic tablet or upgrading to the S9 FE Plus below if you want a bigger display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CCC1Z9ZF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $699.99 now $599 at Amazon

The upgrades from the base S9 FE to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus are fairly minimal but could be very important depending on how you intend to use the tablet. This model sports a larger and higher resolution 12.4-inch display, which is better for creative tasks and watching videos, while the extra storage 256GB of storage means there's more room for your files and apps. Apart from that, expect the same level of performance and battery life so we'd only go for this one if you need the extra screen real estate or storage space.

Samsung tablet deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Graphite-Manufacturer-Extended-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB0CMD75DHX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £209 now £179 at Amazon

If you're in the UK can get a welcome £30 discount on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9. Compared to its high-end siblings this version has a less powerful processor, a smaller 8.6-inch screen and only 128GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and much more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Long-lasting-Manufacturer-Extended-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB0CHWDWJ2T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £449 now £389 at Amazon

An alternative to the two tablets above is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It sits between the A9 and S9, offering better performance and battery life than the cheapest model but you have to compromise with a lower-quality screen and camera. It's a decent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet. However, it is languishing in an awkward middle ground, so we'd suggest going for one of the other choices above that best suits your needs and budget.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Included-Unlocked-Graphite-Manufacturer%2Fdp%2FB0C825RNZJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £799 now £649 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it down to a historic low price. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-and-tab-s9-plus-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review.

If you want to compare these with all the other tablet deals available right now, I've included a few more of today's best offers below including several other Samsung tablet deals and iPad deals.