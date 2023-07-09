Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 pricing and specs just leaked in full

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are just some of the devices that we're expecting to see at the next Samsung Unpacked event on July 26, and new leaks have comprehensively revealed what's on the way – including the pricing of the hardware.

As per seasoned tipster Ishan Agarwal (via SamMobile), the Tab S9 will offer an 11-inch screen, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 8,400mAh battery, a single-lens 13MP camera on the back, and a single-lens 12MP selfie camera on the front.

The Tab S9 Plus model is said to sport a 12.4-inch display, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and a 10,090mAh battery. The single-lens 12MP selfie camera is the same, but there's a dual-lens 13MP+8MP camera around the back.

Then we've got the Tab S9 Ultra, with a 14.6-inch display, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, a 11,200mAh battery, a dual-lens 12MP+12MP selfie camera, and a dual-lens 13MP+8MP camera on the back. All of these tablets will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and come with IP68 waterproofing.

Rising prices

As for the pricing, SamInsider says that the 8GB+128GB Galaxy Tab S9 will cost €929, the 12GB+256GB Tab S9 will cost €,1049, the 12GB+256GB Tab S9 Plus will cost €1,149, and the 12GB+256GB Tab S9 Ultra model set you back €1369.

Currency conversions for those figures are pretty meaningless, as that's not how Samsung is going to set the pricing in other regions, but they're a touch higher than the starting prices for the equivalent models in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The Tab S8 made its debut at $699.99 / £649 / AU$1,099, the Tab S8 Plus at $899.99 / £849 / AU$1,499, and the Tab S8 Ultra at $1,099.99 / £999 / $1,799. More RAM and internal storage, and cellular connectivity, will of course cost you extra.

We've already seen pictures of these new tablets and heard about the IP68 rating. The Samsung Unpacked 2023 event has now been confirmed for Wednesday, July 26, and we should see some foldable phones and some smartwatches appearing alongside the tablet refresh we've been talking about here.