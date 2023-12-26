Our favorite iPad deal is back! Get it for $249 in this after-Christmas Best Buy sale

The after-Christmas sales have arrived, and they see the return of one of our favorite iPad deals of 2023. Right now, Best Buy has the 64GB 10.2-inch 9th-generation iPad on sale for $249. That’s a neat saving of $80 and matches the lowest price this iPad has ever dropped to.

While this iPad is from 2021, so it doesn't have the most powerful specs from Apple's tablet roster, it's still a very capable device. And I think it's one of the best ways to take a foray into the world of Apple tablets and the rich iPadOS ecosystem without spending too much.

In our iPad 10.2 (2021) review, you can read how the combination of the A13 Bionic chip and a Retina display with Apple’s True Tone tech, which adjusts the colors and white balance to suit the environment you’re using the tablet in, makes for a rather good tablet for all sorts of content. It works well as a portable media player, e-reader (there’s Apple Books and support for the Amazon Kindle app), and a neat gaming device, especially if you have access to Apple Arcade.

Not in the US? Scroll down for iPad deals in your area.

After-Christmas iPad deal - 10.2 iPad for $249

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

You can get the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for $249 - which matches the lowest price we've seen for the tablet. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

There's also support for the Apple Pencil, making the 2021 10.2-inch iPad good for people keen to flex their digital art skills. For those of you who want to tap out the beginnings of a play or novel while on a lengthy commute or trip, then there’s support for Apple’s Smart Keyboard accessory as well.

The only real downside is the lack of a USB-C charging port, as this generation of iPad made do with the near-defunct Lightning port.

More iPad deals

More after-Christmas deals

Shop more bargains in our after-Christmas sales roundup. And follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!