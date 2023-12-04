Missed the Black Friday deals? Don't worry – the iPad we recommend most is still on sale

If you’re in the market for a new iPad this Christmas, there’s good news and bad news. The bad news is that Apple’s next-generation iPads – which were widely tipped to arrive back in October this year – are now not expected to land until March 2024, and so the pool of iPads to choose from this festive season is notably smaller than it otherwise could’ve been.
The good news, however, is three-fold. For starters, there are already plenty of great iPad models to pick from in 2023 – whether you’re after an all-guns-blazing work-ready tablet or movie-friendly bedtime companion – so the addition of yet more iPads would’ve inevitably confused things further (that aforementioned existing iPad pool is not small, by any means).
Second, Apple’s next iPads are rumored to be little more than “minor iPad refreshes,” so you needn’t worry about missing out on game-changing features by picking up an existing iPad ahead of next year’s iPad releases.
Third, the current best iPad for most people – the iPad 10.9 (2022) – is still on sale at Amazon in both the US and UK (see below). So, if you missed out on this year’s Black Friday iPads sales, you’ve still got a chance to treat yourself (or someone else) this holiday season without breaking the bank.
Today's best iPad 10.9 (2022) deal
Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB)
US: was
$449 now $399 at Amazon
UK: was
£499 now £449 at Amazon
Amazon's current iPad 10.9 (2022) deal isn't quite as good as we saw earlier in the year, but $399 / £449 looks set to remain the best pre-Christmas price for this particular tablet. Compared to Apple's 2021 iPad, the iPad 10.9 2022 comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a more powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. We consider it to be the best iPad for most people in 2023.
If you’re a regular reader of TechRadar, you’ll already know how highly we rate Apple's 10th-generation iPad, but it's worth flagging that – as downsides go – this particular model doesn't support Apple Pencil 2. So, if you're planning on picking up the iPad 10.9 (2022) for work, you'll want to make sure you have the first-generation (i.e. USB-C) Apple Pencil to hand.
For more holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. Oh, and be sure to follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and unmissable deals!
