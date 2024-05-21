I called it – the Apple iPad 10.9 is now even cheaper for Memorial Day
Like a deals savant, I predicted this would happen – and it did
When Apple announced a price cut on the iPad 10.9, I declared that it wasn't as good as it seemed and that better deals would be available soon. Not two weeks later, we are here with a new record-low price for Apple's entry-level tablet in this year's Memorial Day sales. It feels good to be right.
Following an initial launch price of $449, you can now get the iPad 10.9 at Amazon for $329 (was $349).
Improvements over the older 10.2 model include a larger Liquid Retina display, a more powerful A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. As we concluded in our iPad 10.9 review, it's a great pick for light-use day-to-day, while frequent users will appreciate the upgrades for more demanding jobs to make this a versatile all-around tablet.
iPad 10.9 - new record-low price
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $329 at Amazon
Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a new record low. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
With the new iPad Air and iPad Pro now available, there are a handful of other iPad deals right now with record-low prices on older models. Check out all of the best ones below.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.