I called it – the Apple iPad 10.9 is now even cheaper for Memorial Day

When Apple announced a price cut on the iPad 10.9, I declared that it wasn't as good as it seemed and that better deals would be available soon. Not two weeks later, we are here with a new record-low price for Apple's entry-level tablet in this year's Memorial Day sales. It feels good to be right.

Following an initial launch price of $449, you can now get the iPad 10.9 at Amazon for $329 (was $349).

Improvements over the older 10.2 model include a larger Liquid Retina display, a more powerful A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. As we concluded in our iPad 10.9 review, it's a great pick for light-use day-to-day, while frequent users will appreciate the upgrades for more demanding jobs to make this a versatile all-around tablet.

iPad 10.9 - new record-low price

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $329 at Amazon

