Hurry: the best iPad for most people returns to all-time low price

A tablet that's great in every way. Get the Apple iPad 10.9 (2022) for under $300 at Amazon
We love the iPad 10.9 (2022) and for good reason. It's one of the best iPads providing the right level of performance and features for most people. We've seen a number of deals for this tablet in the past year and now we've just spotted that you can get the Apple iPad 10.9 (2022) at Amazon for $299.99 (was $349).
The price drop means it's back to its record-low price. At under $300, you'll get a perfect device for playing gamings, streaming movies, and surfing the web. The last time we saw this price was during Prime Day and with the Labor Day sales winding down quickly, it's likely this one won't last much longer.
Today's best Apple iPad 10.9 deal
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299.99 at Amazon
This is the best iPad for most people, according to our buying guide and now that it's dropped to under $300, it has returned to its previous record-low price. The device has enough power to keep everything running smoothly, including watching TV shows, browsing the news, and playing mobile games. With the iPad 10.9, you'll get an iPad that will last you for years to come.
Our iPad 10.9 (2022) review was carried out by Lance Ulanoff, who gave it an impressive 4.5 stars out of five. He found it to be "a high-quality, versatile tablet that will satisfy the broadest set of users." So whether you're a content-consumer or more of a professional user, this tablet guarantees to serve your needs.
We love the 10.9-inch display, which significantly sets it apart from using a mobile phone while being more portable than a laptop. The all-day battery life is perfect for those going on long journeys, especially if you're putting these in the hands of your children.
Tablets are the perfect-sized device for watching TV, playing games, and surfing the web. To find the right one for you, head over to our guide to the best tablets or read why our mobiles editor would still buy an iPad instead of an Android tablet.
