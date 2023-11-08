Apple may drop the best iPad from its lineup next year – at least it's got a great Black Friday deal right now

Next year could spell the end for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with it being put out to pasture to make room for a 13-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display.

This prediction comes from Taiwanese research outfit TrendForce, which reported that it expects the largest iPad Pro with a mini-LED display to be discontinued in 2024, and thus suggests the tablet won’t stick around to be something akin to a more affordable version of the iPad Pro.

“The shipment volume for Mini LED notebooks is estimated to decrease by approximately 39% YoY. Meanwhile, with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro expected to be discontinued in 2024, the shipment volume of Mini LED tablets is expected to decrease by about 15.6% YoY, making these two the only applications expected to decline,” TendForce’s ‘2024 New Mini LED BLU Display Trend Analysis’ report noted.

Interestingly, TendForce predicts a decrease in prices for mini-LED devices, so expect shipment of consumer products making use of the panel tech to increase next year and beyond. But the company doesn’t expect Apple to go with that trend, and instead opt for improved OLED panels for next-generation iPad Pros.

We’ve already heard rumors that new iPad Pros could come with OLED displays from several prominent tech tipsters, so TrendForce’s prediction doesn't seem beyond the realm of imagination.

It would arguably be a pity if Apple turned its back on mini-LED displays – as the tech improves, mini-LED screens can offer rich colors and contrast but also more brightness than OLED displays, all without the worry of burn-in. And the continued adoption of mini-lED panels could help get the tech into more devices. But in the near future, it looks like mini-LED panels will be more the domain of monitors and TVs than tablets and laptops.

As for what to expect from iPads in general next year, check out our article on what’s next for iPads.

