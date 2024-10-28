Quick! The latest iPad Air is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

There are exciting times ahead for anyone looking for the best tablet deals with a huge discount one of the best options around – even before we've properly entered the Black Friday deals season. Today, you can buy the latest iPad Air 11-inch (M2) at Amazon for $599.99 (was $699). The same $100 discount is also available on the bigger 13-inch (M2) model at Amazon.

Previously, the iPad Air has occasionally dipped from its $699 price tag but only to around $650 so this is the biggest discount we’ve seen yet on the latest model. The iPad Air fits in a unique space between the iPad 10.9 and the iPad Pro; it's much more powerful than the iPad 10.9 but a more affordable option than the potentially excessive iPad Pro. It fits comfortably as one of the best iPads for students thanks to its versatility.

Today’s best iPad Air deal

iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $699 now $599.99 at Amazon

The iPad Air uses the M2 CPU that you see in many MacBook laptops so it’s pretty powerful. It also has an attractive 11-inch Liquid Retina display so it looks great whether you’re editing a video or watching someone else’s. Little details like Touch ID, Apple Pencil support, and USB-C connectivity all add up to make it a practical tablet in many ways. And it can now be yours for a record-low price.

iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699.99 at Amazon

If you want extra screen space, you can go for the iPad Air 13-inch (M2) instead. As well as being available at its lowest price yet, it has the same processing power as the 11-inch model. All the nice extras and useful features are included, too, as well as that larger display. If you need more of a laptop replacement, this is the right size for you. Add on a Magic Keyboard for the most convenience.

The iPad Air isn’t in our look at the best tablets but I’d still recommend it. As our iPad Air review explains, it’s “bigger, faster, and the best bet for your big-tablet dreams”. That goes for the 13-inch model but it’s appropriate for the slightly smaller version too. “Artists will love it, as will creatives with an itch to make music and video,” the review notes.

There’s formidable power here but it maintains excellent battery life alongside its huge screen. The only downside is its cameras haven’t been upgraded. Our comparison between the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Air (2022) breaks things down well, but this is a good purchase.

