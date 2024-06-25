Forget the iPad Pro – Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series gets a whopping 40% off

If you’re not loyal to iOS, but you want to own one of the best tablets then really your best option is one of Samsung’s Galaxy slates – and right now you can pick up various models within the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 range with 40% in savings at Amazon.

While not technically part of the current EOFY deals, Amazon does still do its bit to remain competitive with other retailers in Australia. And we’d argue a huge AU$801 knocked off the immensely powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, is as competitive as you’re going to find.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi; 256GB) | AU$1,499 AU$898 at Amazon (save AU$601) All variants of the Galaxy Tab S9 get a 40% discount, but we’ve picked the 256GB Wi-Fi model as the best choice overall. With plenty of storage for storing downloaded content, a stunning 11-inch display and plenty of enough power to keep you running well into a second day of use, it’s a perfect tablet for adding value to your everyday tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi; 256GB) | AU$1,999 AU$1,198 at Amazon (save AU$801) If it’s a laptop-replacing tablet you’re after, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the one for you. With a huge – and stunning – 14-inch display, the Tab S9 Ultra takes your drawing, sketching, streaming, gaming and multitasking to the next level. It has more than enough power for even the most intense tasks and more than holds its own against the formidable iPad Pro. It’s a fantastic beast and can now be had for its lowest ever price on Amazon AU.

No matter what option you go for, whether you're looking for the biggest, most powerful uber-portable laptop replacement, or just want a tablet for working on-the-go and watching movies in bed, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Tab S9 or the Tab S9 Ultra. If you're unsure which one's for you, here's a quick comparison of their specs.