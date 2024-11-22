Black Friday Kindle deals are here with a first-ever price drop on the all-new ereader
Snag Amazon's best Kindle Paperwhite for a record-low price
One of Amazon's most loved product ranges is its Kindle ereaders. They're affordable, portable, and a great alternative to physical books. And this Black Friday, we've finally been treated to a first-time deal on the brand-new Kindle Paperwhite in the US and the UK.
You can now grab the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon in the US for $129.99 (was $159.99). Meanwhile, UK customers can also benefit from the price drop, getting the Kindle Paperwhite for £124.99 (was £159.99). As this is the first price drop for the all-new design, these are naturally record-low prices for the capable and versatile ereader.
Today's best Amazon Kindle deals
The Kindle Paperwhite is already reasonably friendly on the wallet, but with a $30 discount, it's more affordable than ever. As one of the best ereaders on the market, the Paperwhite has a fantastic seven-inch screen and an adjustable light to help you read in all environments. You can now get this brand-new model for less for the first time ever this Black Friday.
The all-new Kindle Paperwhite drops £35 thanks to a Black Friday deal. This is the 16GB version that boasts a large glare-free display, adjustable warm light, and fantastic battery life of up to 12 weeks. It's an all-around superb reading experience for the avid reader who needs a capable and dependable device.
The Kindle Paperwhite is better than the standard Kindle and is designed for people who want the very best reading experience. The Kindle is ideal for shorter reading sessions, whereas the Paperwhite comes into its own during extended reading times or for the most avid bookworms.
The larger seven-inch display has E-Ink technology with 300 pixels per inch resolution, while the clarity is impressive and guarantees an enjoyable reading experience in multiple light conditions and environments. It's also thin and lightweight so easy on the wrist if you really get stuck into a book.
When we tested the new version for our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review we appreciated the refreshing familiarity of the ereader while also praising the larger screen and better performance. A worthwhile upgrade, then, in our opinion.
If you'd like to explore other options, then check out our best ereaders guide. If you'd like something more versatile and feature-rich, then you'd be better off with one of the best tablets, including Android and iPad slates.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.