Wales vs Turkey live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online and for free from anywhere

You can watch Wales vs Turkey for FREE on S4C and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, the game is available to live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network. Football fans in India can tune into the Wales vs Turkey live stream via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Wales vs Turkey just below.

Wales vs Turkey: match preview

This is an all-or-nothing game for Wales, as they try to secure qualification for Euro 2024. Turkey have already booked their tickets to Germany next year.

The Dragons need to bounce back after a very disappointing draw against Armenia on Saturday. Only a win gives Rob Page’s men a chance of qualifying for the Euros automatically. Even then, Croatia, who are playing Armenia, could still take the final automatic qualification spot, sending Wales into the playoffs. Turkey sit comfortably at the summit of Group D and a draw will be good enough for them to win it outright.

Both sides have the absence of senior players to contend with. Aaron Ramsey is injured for the home team while Chris Mepham is suspended. Page is unlikely to change the shape of his defence and will probably draft in Tom Lockyer. He may also unleash Brennan Johnson from the start, with the Spurs forward’s pace offering a real threat. Meanwhile, skipper Hakan Calhanoglu is unwell and will not feature for The Crescent-Stars. Arda Guler will also miss out.

The crowd in Cardiff is always raucous and Tuesday will be no exception as they try to send their boys in red to Germany. Turkey are always tricky opponents though, as they showed in their 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture. The home side will have to dig deep to get the win they need.

How to watch the Wales vs Turkey live stream in the UK for FREE

Wales vs Turkey kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday evening, and it's being shown for free on Welsh-language channel S4C, which is available through BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 7:20pm GMT. Traveling outside the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. Wales vs Turkey is also being shown on streaming service Viaplay, which has the rights to the lion's share of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK, including and costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. The service also shows live coverage of La Liga football, the NHL, United Rugby Championship, the Rugby League Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

Watch the Wales vs Turkey live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Wales vs Turkey live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Turkey from anywhere

How to watch Wales vs Turkey: live stream soccer for FREE in the US without cable

Wales vs Turkey kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on today, and in the US the game is FREE on the Fubo Sports Network. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service Fubo. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website, or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and Fubo. The match will also be on Vix.

How to live stream Wales vs Turkey in Australia

In Australia, Wales vs Turkey is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT first thing on Wednesday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Wales vs Turkey: live stream in Canada

How to watch Wales vs Turkey: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Wales vs Turkey on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7.45am NZDT on Wednesday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game online using the country's Sky Go service. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can tune in with a Sky Sport Now subscription, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Sky Sport is also home to the Premier League and FA Cup.

How to watch Wales vs Turkey live stream in India

Wales vs Turkey is being shown on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across the Sony Ten 2 TV channel and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Sony Pictures Networks also has the rights to Champions league and Europa League football in India. You can live stream the game with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.