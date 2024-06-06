How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online – stream final series from anywhere

Watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online

Ten years to the day after the original Power series started its epic journey, original sequel Power Book II: Ghost begins its own final chapter. To find out how things end for Tariq, Brayden and the rest, keep reading for the information you need to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online – and no matter where in the world you are.

Now fully surfaced from his father James's shadow, the apple still hasn't fallen far from the tree for Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr). Over 30 engrossing episodes we've seen him drift into eerily symmetrical circles to his dad, running drugs, making enemies of the wrong people and shooting his way out of trouble when the going gets tough.

Together with Brayden (Gianni Paolo), Tariq is set to be engulfed in all out war over the course of the new episodes. And it's two powerful women who are going to bring the pain, with Monet Tejada (played by singer Mary J. Blige) and Noma (Caroline Chikezie) both seeking to settle scores.

"With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront," reads the official Starz synopsis for the season 4, "Tariq must reconcile his past in order to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most."

With the fourth and final season of Power Book 2: Ghost split into two parts, it's sure to be an explosive end to the franchise. This article explains how to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Power Book II: Ghost S4 in the US

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premieres on the linear Starz channel on Friday, June 7, with new episodes airing at 8/7c each week. If you don't have Starz on cable, you can subscribe to the Starz streaming platform and app instead, which will stream Power Book II: Ghost online. The monthly cost is usually $10 a month, but right now you can get its special offer of just $3 per month for your first three months. Preferred Partner (What does this mean?)

Watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 in the US without cable

In addition to the Starz platform explained above, you can watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 on Starz without cable TV by using an OTT cord cutting service. Most good ones will have Starz as an option, usually an add-on. Philo looks to be the cheapest way to do that. It comes to $35 per month – that's $25 for the base Philo plan plus a further $10 for the Starz add-on – and you get a 7-day free trial to get you going too. Another good option is Sling TV, which offers Starz as a $9 per month add-on ($5 for your first month) to either of its Blue or Orange plans. They start at $40 a month each, but you can get your first month half price. If you want a fuller, but considerably more expensive, cable replacement service that includes access to Starz, then take a look at Fubo which offers over 100 cable channels with its Basic bundle that starts at $79.99. You'll need the $8.99 Starz add-on as well. If that sounds interesting, try the 7-day free Fubo trial.

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 release schedule

The fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost is split in two. The first set of episodes goes out weekly from Friday, June 7, and then the second part starts on Friday, September 6.

It is expected that each part of season 4 will consist of five episodes, making it a 10-episode run in all.

S4E1 – "I Don't Die Easy" Friday, June 7

– "I Don't Die Easy" Friday, June 7 S4E2 – Friday, June 14

– Friday, June 14 S4E3 – Friday, June 21

– Friday, June 21 S4E4 – Friday, June 28

– Friday, June 28 S4E5 – Friday, July 5

Stream Power Book II: Ghost S4 from abroad

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost online from outside your country

If you're abroad but want to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 as you usually would, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama on your usual streaming service because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading one of the best VPNs will allow you to stream Power Book shows online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Power Book II: Ghost from abroad:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which currently sets the price from $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch around the world

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost S4 in Canada

You can watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 exclusively on Crave in Canada, with all episodes going out weekly from Friday, June 7. There are now three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at $9.99 a month, Standard with Ads for $14.99, and the Premium Ad-Free plan, which is $22. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. Whichever tier you choose, you'll also have to pay extra for Crave's Starz add-on in order to watch this and all of the Power series. It costs an additional $5.99 per month. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 in the UK

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is available to watch on MGM+ in the UK, which is an add-on for Amazon Prime Video. So if you already have Prime, you'll need to pay £4.49 per month after enjoying the 7-day free trial to MGM+. Not got Prime? It costs £8.99 a month and includes all the benefits including free Amazon delivery, Prime Day discounts and much more. And there's a whole month free if you've never had an account before. Either way, you'll be able to watch it in the same place as all your usual Amazon Prime content, with season 4 starting on Friday, June 7.

