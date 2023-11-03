How to watch Invincible season 2 online: stream the Amazon Prime superhero animation now

Watch Invincible season 2 free online

Invincible season 2 arrives on Friday, November 3. It’s an Amazon Original, meaning you can only stream it on Amazon Prime. Luckily, the service is available all over the world. But if you’re in a country that doesn’t have access to Amazon Prime, use a VPN to watch Invincible season 2 from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date and time: Friday, November 3 at 12am GMT Stream free: Amazon Prime 30-day FREE trial Watch anywhere: Stream safely with ExpressVPN

After the brutal smackdown between Invincible and Omni-Man, season 2 finds Invincible dealing with the fallout of his father’s betrayal and burdened with interplanetary responsibilities. We explain below how to watch Invincible season 2 online – and where to find an Amazon Prime Video FREE trial.

Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic series of the same name, Invincible introduced the world to ultimate superhero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), his realtor wife Debbie (Sandra Oh), and son Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun). The latter’s coming-of-age at 17 revealed his extra-ordinary heritage and some equally extraordinary powers.

But the season 1 finale delivered a brilliant gut-punch. We discovered that Omni-Man hailed from a race of vicious superhumans and that he’d been grooming Mark to help takeover Earth. Invincible’s resistance to his father’s schemes led to an explosive brawl that almost killed him and left Chicago in ruins. Yet Omni-Man tearfully abandoned his mission after recalling a cherished memory from Mark’s childhood.

With Omni-Man missing, it’s up to Invincible, Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and the Guardians of the Globe to prevent a wave of cataclysmic threats. These include two major new villains: Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), a man who can access multiple dimensions, and The Shapesmith (Ben Schwartz), who may or may not try and discredit Invincible by adopting his guise and terrorizing the planet.

Catch new episodes of the acclaimed superhero drama now, exclusively on Amazon Prime, with our guide to how to watch Invincible season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Invincible season 2 online – stream new episodes of the Amazon Original series today

How to watch Invincible season 2 from anywhere

If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same library of content provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch all-new episodes of Invincible season 2 online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software:

