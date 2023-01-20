How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina: stream season 2 of the fantasy animation series

Individually, they’re a hot mess. Together, they’re Vox Machina: the only eight mercenaries crazy enough to take on murderous lords; evil, supernatural beings; and thundering, fire-breathing beasts. Based on the Critical Role web series, this hit adaptation asked the question, “what if Suicide Squad met Dungeons and Dragons and got blind drunk?”, and answers it with this bawdy, bloody, stunning animated TV series. Our guide below explains how to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 online now on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).

Watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 Release date: Friday, January 20 Watch now: 30-day Prime Video trial (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN (opens in new tab)

Based on campaign one from Critical Role’s D&D live stream, season 2 returns to Tal’Dorei with our heroes having defeated the villainous Lord and Lady Briarwood. But before they can draw breath, Vex and Vax, gunslinger Percy, the ferocious Grog Strongjaw, and the lute-loving scamp Scanlon find themselves face to snout with four near-indestructible dragons.

The Chroma Conclave story will provide an epic spectacle as Vox Machina takes on an alliance of winged beasts that spew skin-melting acid and arctic ice all over the continent’s citizens. And while we can’t be sure if season 2 will introduce the web series' human artificer Taryon Darrington, we're pretty certain this dysfunctional team will find some unconventional and enchanted means to save the day.

Exclusive to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab), our guide below will explain how to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 online now and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2

In addition to The Legend of Vox Machina season 2, there are heaps of other Amazon Originals to enjoy: the similarly adult animation Invincible, superhero series The Boys, The Underground Railroad, and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plus award nominated films like Sound of Metal, One Night in Miami, and Being the Ricardos.

Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

- Head to Amazon Prime Video now to watch for free (opens in new tab)

How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 from anywhere

If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same library of content provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch new episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software: