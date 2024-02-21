How to watch Concacaf W Gold Cup: live stream 2024 matches online from anywhere

Yet another barrier for women's soccer is set to be broken down over the next few weeks, as the very first Concacaf W Gold Cup takes place in the United States.

A total of 12 teams from North, South and Central America are set to converge on California and Texas to determine the best women's soccer nation from the continents.

It's not surprising that the no. 2 ranked side in the world and winner of the 2015 and 2019 women's World Cups are hot favorites to take the inaugural title. The USWNT haven't lost a game in over 15 months, and captain Becky Sauerbrunn will be determined to be the first player to lift the new trophy.

Canada, Brazil and Mexico are in the mix, while Real Madrid superstar Linda Caicedo will attempt to lead Colombia on a run to the final on Sunday, March 10.

In this guide, we explain how to watch Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024 live streams – including where to find free streams – plus, information on the teams, venues and full schedule of fixtures.

FREE Gold Cup 2024 live streams

Where to find FREE Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024 live streams

The official Concacaf website says that the 2024 W Gold Cup will be shown on Concacaf Go and the Concacaf YouTube channel – that means FREE streams for anybody outside of North, Central and South America (or India, the Netherlands, Portugal, Malaysia, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Nordic countries).

As well as YouTube, free W Gold Cup live streams will be available via the Concacaf website or its official app.

If you're from a country that should have access to Concacaf Go but are overseas when the Gold Cup is on and find it geo-restricted, it's possible to use the no.1 soccer VPN to unblock your free stream from anywhere. Find more details below.

How to watch Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024 from outside your country

If you’re overseas when the Concacaf W Gold Cup is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream Gold Cup 2024 from anywhere:

ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN

How to use a VPN to watch W Gold Cup soccer

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. For example, use a UK-based server to watch the free Concacaf Go feed.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to Concacaf Go or YouTube and watch as if you were back at home.

Global Gold Cup live streams

How to watch Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024 in the US

With CBS getting rights to the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup, all matches will stream on its Paramount Plus platform. Paramount Plus – which also carries all UEFA Champions League streams – is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

Watch Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024 live streams in Spanish

ESPN struck a last minute deal to show Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024 with Spanish language commentary. ESPN+ will "showcase all 28 W Gold Cup matches live and ESPN Deportes will televise 23 games... through the final on Sunday, March 10." If you don't already have ESPN Deportes as part of a cable plan, you can get it with an OTT cord cutting service instead. For example, Fubo with a 7-day FREE Fubo trial. And then there's ESPN Plus, with monthly plans from $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced from $109.99 a year. There's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. The cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads.

How to watch W Gold Cup 2024: live stream soccer in Canada

You can tune into the W Gold Cup final on streaming service OneSoccer in Canada There are several ways to get access to OneSoccer, including through Fubo's Sports Monthly plan for $24.99 a month, and linear cable packages in selected localities. Or you can go direct and subscribe directly with OneSoccer to watch through web browser, smartphones, tablets and Apple TV. A subscription costs $12.99 per month, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, Canada Women’s and Men’s National Team home games and all Concacaf competitions.

How to watch 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup live streams in the UK

Without any other broadcasting securing the rights in the UK, women's football fans will be able to watch the 2024 W Gold Cup for free with Concacaf Go and on the federation's YouTube channel. That means you can either watch directly through your web browser on your computer, or via the dedicated Concacaf app. YouTube, of course, has apps for pretty much every streaming device, Smart TV and games console going. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024 in Australia (and New Zealand)

Concacaf Go is showing the W Gold Cup for FREE Down Under, with no other broadcaster picking up the rights in Australia or New Zealand. That means all coverage will be free to watch, either on the Concacaf Go website or app. Alternatively, watch it on the Concacaf YouTube channel. For anybody who finds themselves outside Australia or New Zealand while the event is on, you can use a VPN to avoid annoying geo-blocking.

Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024 FAQ

What teams are in the Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024? Group A: Argentina, Dominican Republic, Mexico, United States Group B: Brazil, Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico Group C: Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Paraguay

Who is hosting the Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024? The United States is hosting the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup in February and March 2024. The hosts will play all of their group games at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson. All of the quarter-finals will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, with semi-finals and finals at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

What are the stadiums for W Gold Cup in 2024? Snapdragon Stadium , San Diego, California – capacity 35,000

, San Diego, California – capacity 35,000 Dignity Health Sports Park , Carson, California – 30,510

, Carson, California – 30,510 Shell Energy Stadium , Houston, Texas – 22,039

, Houston, Texas – 22,039 BMO Stadium, Los Angeles – 22,000

Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024 fixtures & schedule

(All times ET)

Group stage

Monday, February 20

Mexico vs Argentina, 7.30pm

United States vs Dominican Republic, 10.15pm

Tuesday, February 21

Panama vs Colombia, 7.30pm

Brazil vs Puerto Rico, 10.15pm

Wednesday, February 22

Costa Rica vs Paraguay, 6.15pm

Canada vs El Salvador, 9pm

Thursday, February 23

Dominican Republic vs Mexico, 7.30pm

Argentina vs United States, 10.15pm

Friday, February 24

Puerto Rico vs Panama, 7.30pm

Colombia vs Brazil, 10.15pm

Saturday, February 25

Paraguay vs Canada, 5pm

El Salvador vs Costa Rica, 8pm

Sunday, February 26

Argentina vs Dominican Republic, 7pm

United States vs Mexico, 10.15pm

Monday, February 27

Colombia vs Puerto Rico, 7.30pm

Brazil vs Panama, 10.15pm

Tuesday, February 28

Canada vs Costa Rica, 6pm

Paraguay vs El Salvador, 9pm

Quarter-finals

Saturday, March 2

TBC vs TBC, 7pm

TBC vs TBC, 10.15pm

Sunday, March 3

TBC vs TBC, 5pm

TBC vs TBC, 8.15pm

Semi-finals

Wednesday, March 6

TBC vs TBC, 7pm

TBC vs TBC, 10.15pm

Final

Sunday, March 10

TBC vs TBC, 8.15pm