How to watch 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: live stream all 2024 AFCON matches online from anywhere

The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations will be live on beIN Sports in the US, Canada and Australia. It's streaming for FREE on the New World TV website and app in Sub-Saharan Africa. Away from home? You can use a VPN to unblock the stream from anywhere. Full details on how to watch the AFCON 2023 live streams, wherever you are, continue below.

African Cup of Nations 2023: preview

24 of Africa's best teams are heading to the Ivory Coast in January for the 34th Africa Cup of Nations. Postponed from summer 2023 to its more traditional slot at the start of the calendar, the hosts will be hoping to win their third title. To do so, they'll need to overcome recent winners Algeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia and record seven-time champions Egypt.

Not to mention current holders Senegal. They beat Egypt in a tense final on penalties in the last edition held in 2022, in a match largely billed as Sadio Mané (pictured above) versus Mohamed Salah.

The two stars will be among a plethora of the world's finest players heading to the continent for this year's tournament, including PSG and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Napoli and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, Al Ahli and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, and Besiktas and Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar.

In this guide, we explain how to watch African Cup of Nations 2023 live streams, with some countries still yet to name their official broadcaster (we'll update this page as and when they are confirmed). We also have information on the official ball, mascot, song, AFCON groups and a full schedule of fixtures.

Just like they did for the Champions League, broadcaster New World TV has bought the rights to live stream 2023 Africa Cup of Nations matches in Sub-Saharan Africa.

That means you can watch AFCON games for FREE on the New World TV website and app.

If you're from a Sub-Saharan country but are overseas when AFCON 2023 is on, it's possible to use the no.1 soccer VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Find more details below.

How to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2023 from outside your country

If you’re overseas when the Africa Cup of Nations is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

How to watch 2023 Africa Cup of Nations live streams in the UK

No host broadcaster of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has yet been confirmed in the UK. There was good news for football fans during the last tournament, with the BBC showing a large chunk of the fixtures absolutely free. So fingers crossed that it renews the deal for the 2024 tournament. Sky Sports was the other broadcaster with rights to show games in 2022, showing every single one of the 52 matches.

How to watch 2023 Africa Cup of Nations without cable in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is set to be the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in the US. beIN Sports is available on a selection of cable providers. To watch the African Cup of Nations without cable, you can watch the action through an OTT cord-cutting service. Sling TV is probably the best value around. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial and currently you can get $20 off your first month. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch AFCON 2023: live stream soccer in Canada

Much like in the US, it looks as though beIN Sports will be the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in Canada. beIN is available through most cable providers, including Bell, Rogers and Shaw, but there's also the option for cord cutters to use beIN's standalone streaming service BeIN Sports Connect. The service is available for a modest outlay of $14.99 for a monthly pass or a yearly commitment for $99.99 per year. It has dedicated apps for smartphones and tablets, as well as a number of Smart TV platforms.

How to live stream 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Australia

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is listed among beIN Sport's list of upcoming competitions. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE one-week trial. For beIN subscribers who find themselves outside Australia while the event is on, you can use a VPN to avoid annoying geo-blocking.

Unlike Australia, the beIN Sports website in New Zealand does not list AFCON 2023 among its competitions. Without an official broadcaster yet being announced, we'd imagine that Sky Sport would step up to the plate. We'll update this section of the page when any news in announced regarding how to live stream the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in New Zealand.

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 FAQ

What teams are in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023? Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

Who is hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2023? The Ivory Coast is hosting the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024. It is only the second time the West African country has hosted AFCON, the first coming 40 years ago in 1984 when the hosts failed to make it out of the group stages and Cameroon went on to beat Nigeria in the final. The hosts will play all of their AFCON 2023 group games at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the country's largest city of Abidjan, which is also where the final will take place on Sunday, February 11.

Why is AFCON 2023 taking place in 2024? For the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the schedule was moved from the usual January/February period to a slot in the northern hemisphere's summer so that it would not clash with the fixtures of the major European domestic leagues. However, the 2021 and 2023 editions were both postponed until the following January: the former due to COVID, the latter because of concerns that it would clash with the Ivory Coast's rainy season.

What is the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 mascot? The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations mascot is a football playing elephant by the name of Akwaba. According to the tournament's website, Akwaba is a word derived from a local Ivorian language meaning welcome and "encapsulates essential values that make it a powerful symbol of the competition: hospitality, friendship, generosity, and team spirit".

(Image credit: CAF)

What is the official ball for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023? The official match ball for games in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 is the 'Pokou'. Made by German sports brand Puma, the Pokou includes flashes of the green and orange of the Ivory Coast flag. It has been named to commemorate the seventh highest goal scorer in the national team's history, Laurent Pokou, who died in 2016.

What is the theme song for AFCON 2023? Just like the tournament's mascot, the official song for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 is called 'Akwaba' (meaning 'welcome' in a local Ivorian language). The song has been written and recorded by Ivorian group Magic System, Egyptian pop star Mohamed Ramadan and Nigerian singer Yemi Alade. It was produced by Dany Synthe. Akwaba is described on the AFCON website as: "a fusion of afrobeat, rap and zouglou in a unique musical mix that remains deeply entrenched with the tradition of the competition's previous anthems."

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 fixtures & schedule

(All times GMT)

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, January 13

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, 8pm

Sunday, January 14

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 2pm

Egypt vs Mozambique, 5pm

Ghana vs Cape Verde, 8pm

Monday, January 15

Senegal vs Gambia, 2pm

Cameroon vs Guinea, 5pm

Algeria vs Angola, 8pm

Tuesday, January 16

Burkina vs Mauritania, 2pm

Tunisia vs Namibia, 5pm

Mali vs South Africa, 8pm

Wednesday, January 17

Morocco vs Tanzania, 5pm

DR Congo vs Zambia, 8pm

Thursday, January 18

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau, 2pm

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, 5pm

Egypt vs Ghana, 8pm

Friday, January 19

Cape Verde vs Mozambique, 2pm

Senegal vs Cameroon, 5pm

Guinea vs Gambia, 8pm

Saturday, January 20

Algeria vs Burkina, 2pm

Mauritania vs Angola, 5pm

Tunisia vs Mali, 8pm

Sunday, January 21

Morocco vs DR Congo, 2pm

Zambia vs Tanzania, 5pm

South Africa vs Namibia, 8pm

Monday, January 22

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 5pm

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 5pm

Cape Verde vs Egypt, 8pm

Mozambique vs Ghana, 8pm

Tuesday, January 23

Gambia vs Cameroon, 5pm

Guinea vs Senegal, 5pm

Angola vs Burkina, 8pm

Mauritania vs Algeria, 8pm

Wednesday, January 24

Namibia vs Mali, 5pm

South Africa vs Tunisia, 5pm

Tanzania vs DR Congo, 8pm

Zambia vs Morocco, 8pm

Round of 16

Saturday, January 27

Match 1, 5pm

Match 2, 8pm

Sunday, January 28

Match 3, 5pm

Match 4, 8pm

Monday, January 29

Match 5, 5pm

Match 6, 8pm

Tuesday, January 30

Match 7, 5pm

Match 8, 8pm

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

QF 1, 5pm

QF 2, 8pm

Saturday, February 3

QF 3, 5pm

QF 4, 8pm

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 7

SF 1, 5pm

SF 2, 8pm

Third place play-off

Saturday, February 10

Third place play-off, 8pm

Final

Sunday, February 11

Final, 8pm