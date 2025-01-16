Dune: Part Two has just been added to Netflix - here are 3 other gripping sci-fi movies with over 87% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has added another wave of new titles to its platform this month, and so far we are loving everything new on Netflix in January 2025. But one of it's recent additions happens to be one of the best movies of 2024 - Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two.

Not only was Dune: Part Two a success for its out-of-this-world visual effects and sound editing, but its ensemble cast of Hollywood's biggest stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler offers some of the best acting performances. But if you've already caught Dune: Part Two since it joined Netflix, or you've seen it far too many times already, Netflix has a library of sci-fi movies for you to follow up with - including these three with over 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

When it comes to sci-fi flicks, Netflix is always a safe bet which is why we rate it as one of the best streaming services. But be sure to double check our list of everything leaving Netflix in January 2025, just in case your favorite titles are running their course.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: R

Length: 120 minutes

Director: George Miller

If you enjoyed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which was one of our best movies of 2024, then take this as your chance to see where her story goes beyond the prequel movie if you haven't yet seen Mad Max: Fury Road.

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland years after the fall of civilization, ruler Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) has enslaved the last remaining survivors. Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) embarks on an escape mission to free his five wives, forming an allegiance with former captive Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) to lead a high-speed chase.

Snowpiercer (2013)

Snowpiercer Official US Release Trailer #1 (2014) - Chris Evans Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: R

Length: 125 minutes

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before Parasite (2019) became the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars, director Bong Joon-ho was making waves with The Host (2006), Okja (2017), and of course, Snowpiercer (2013).

An adaptation of the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi action takes place in a future ice age following a group of survivors aboard the Snowpiercer train that travels around the world. When a new hierarchy is formed, leader of the group Curtis (Chris Evans) will do anything to attain control of the train's engine, thus having the power to change the future at his hands.

Advantageous (2015)

ADVANTAGEOUS Trailer (2015) Science-Fiction - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 87%

Age rating: N/A

Length: 90 minutes

Director: Jennifer Phang

Though it's the lesser-known title in the list, Advantageous is a sci-fi drama that packs a focus on technology that you'd expect from an episode of Black Mirror. It's been a while since I last watched it, so I'm taking this as my sign to revisit it.

In a futuristic society, Gwen (Jacqueline Kim) works for an advanced health service selling high-tech cosmetic procedures. When she's fired from her job, she struggles to sustain a stable lifestyle for her and her daughter Jules (Samantha Kim). Desperate to restore their lifestyle and promise her daughter a bright future, Gwen reaches out to a former employer who has a life-altering proposition for her.