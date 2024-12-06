3 movies leaving Hulu in December 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

We've almost made it – it's the final month of the year, and this is one of our last Hulu lists of 2024, if not the last. So without further ado, let's get straight into three movies I'll be streaming on one of the best streaming services before they leave in December 2024 – all with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

I pains me to say that one of my picks for this month is on our list of the best Hulu movies. Not only that, but it's easily one of the best sci-fi movies ever made, meaning that it's going to be difficult to find another title to take its place. As for my other two selections, I've gone for one of my favorite coming-of-age stories from the 00s, and an emotive drama from last year, the trailer for which is so thrilling that I had to add it to my watchlist.

Each month Hulu drops a number of titles, and while it's never a great feeling to see your favorite movies get the chop, Hulu makes up for it with the addition of new movies, shows, and live specials. With that said, once you're finished the three movies below, check out everything new on Hulu in December 2024 to wrap up your year of streaming.

Aporia (2023)

APORIA - Official Trailer (2023) Judy Greer, Edi Gathegi - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Rating: R

Run time: 104 minutes

Director: Jared Moshe

Leaving on: December 8

With Moshe in both the writer's and director's chairs, this science-fiction flick stars Judy Greer and Edi Gathegi. When Sophie (Greer) loses her husband Mal (Gathegi) in a drunk-driving incident, not only does she struggle to comprehend his sudden death, but she must try to keep everything together for the sake of her grieving teenage daughter. Things take a turn for the incredible when Mal's former friend informs Sophie that he's been working on a time machine that could potentially alter the course of the previous events – but the choice lies with Sophie, as do the consequences.

Juno (2007)

RT Score: 93%

Rating: PG-13

Run time: 96 minutes

Director: Jason Reitman

Leaving on: December 31

Juno is a coming-of-age story like no other, exploring the complexities of teenage pregnancy through a humorous yet respectful lens. When Juno MacGuff (Elliot Page) falls pregnant, she seeks out her options and settles on adoption. She chooses couple Vanessa (Jennifer Garner) and Mark (Jason Bateman) who have been trying to start a family for years, but Juno succumbs to the pressures of her new-found adult life and the adoption becomes more complicated. Juno won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Alien (1979)

Alien Trailer HD (Original 1979 Ridley Scott Film) Sigourney Weaver - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Rating: R

Run time: 117 minutes

Director: Ridley Scott

Leaving on: December 31

I watched Alien for the first time during my sci-fi horror week back in October, and seeing it in Hulu's list of titles leaving this month is like a punch to the gut – or rather a punch out of the gut (if you've seen it, you'll know). The movie, which has spawned no less that 11 sequels and prequels, is set in deep space, where the crew of the Nostromo are stalked by a seemingly invincible killer alien that they unwittingly brought onto the ship after being ordered to investigate a distress call from a remote planet. Sigourney Weaver and John Hurt are among the stars of this gore-spattered classic, which launched with the memorable tagline 'In space, no one can here you scream'.