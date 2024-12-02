6 new horror movies on Prime Video, Shudder, Hulu and more in December 2024

Can you believe it's already December? While the best streaming services are full of festive favorites, cheesy Hallmark guilty pleasures, and new Christmas releases, there's also plenty of horror to sink your teeth into. After all, horror is best served all year round, and this month is no exception.

In December, you can enjoy titles such as A Haunting in Venice, perfect for any Agatha Christie fans, the classic Rosemary's Baby, and one of my favourite movies that I caught early during a horror movie festival. There's loads to enjoy if you're in the mood for some scares this holiday season, with the streamers ensuring they've got enough to keep everyone thoroughly entertained.

Here are seven new horror movies coming to some of the biggest streaming services this month including Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount Plus.

A Haunting in Venice

A Haunting In Venice | Official Trailer | In Theaters Sept 15 - YouTube Watch On

When: December 1

Where to stream it: Prime Video (US); Disney Plus (UK, AUS)

If you're a fan of Agatha Christie and Poirot, you won't want to miss the latest movie adaptation featuring the famed detective. A Haunting in Venice is loosely based on Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party, and also serves as a sequel to Kenneth Branagh's previous film Death on the Nile. Not only is it a great horror-mystery, but I love the ensemble cast too including names like Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh starring alongside Branagh himself.

Here, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance where a murdered guest thrusts the detective into a sinister, shadowy world, so you can expect some tense moments and gripping scenes.

You’re Next

You're Next Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

When: December 1

Where to stream it: Netflix (US); Sky Store (UK) Stan (AUS)

I vividly remember watching the brilliant You're Next the first time I ever attended FrightFest in the UK, and upon doing my research I realized that was eleven years ago. Now that is scary!

In all seriousness though, this one is a real thrill ride and in my opinion, criminally underrated. You might not have even heard of it which is why I'm here to bring this gem to your attention. It follows a young man who takes his new girlfriend to meet his rich parents and siblings during the holidays (see, it's a Christmas movie!). One problem though, it's at a remote cabin and they soon get targeted by a group of masked intruders who start picking them off one by one. I've never been more grateful to have a lowkey, casual Christmas, honestly. You're Next has landed on Netflix and I can't recommend it highly enough.

Rosemary’s Baby

Rosemary's Baby (1968) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

When: December 1

Where to stream it: Paramount Plus (US, UK, AUS)

If you're in the mood for some classic horror, the forever haunting Rosemary's Baby is now streaming on Paramount Plus. If you haven't seen this iconic, influential movie that recently inspired the Apartment 7A, it's one I recommend though it definitely isn't for the faint of heart. It's the kind of movie that will stick with you for a long time and has a lasting impact, but there's a reason it's such an iconic entry into the horror genre.

Mia Farrow gives a flawless performance as a newlywed woman who falls pregnant but soon begins to fear that her baby is not of this world, her anxieties are only further fuelled by her weird neighbors who she suspects of being in a Satanic cult. Motherhood is a theme often explored in horror, and you can thank Rosemary's Baby for that.

Cuckoo

CUCKOO - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When: December 17

Where to stream it: Hulu (US); Sky Store (UK)

NEON is definitely one to watch when it comes to horrors, and the fact Cuckoo is coming to Hulu should excite genre fans this December. While there's a little bit of a wait, and we still don't have an Australian streaming date, we know for sure that it's on Hulu over in the US.

I'm remaining ever hopeful it'll get a wider release, but don't miss the chance to catch the brilliant Cuckoo when it's streaming later this month. Here, Hunter Schafer shines as a 17-year-old girl who moves to a German resort with her family after her mother's death, where she goes on to discover a shocking secret. What she assumed would be a boring, remote life becomes anything but as she uncovers something awful amid a beautiful Bavarian Alps backdrop.

Last Straw

Last Straw - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When: December 20

Where to stream it: Shudder (US)

Last Straw is Shudder's major movie offering this month, as a lot of focus seems to have been put on TV shows like The Creep Tapes and festive specials like Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage. Sadly, this Shudder Original movie is only available for US audiences from December 20 onwards but, hopefully, it will be available in other territories soon. If you can't wait, though, it's available to rent worldwide via YouTube Movies and TV.

In this movie, a rural roadside diner becomes the host of a maniacal killing spree leaving a young waitress to clean up the mess. With 77% on the Tomatometer it seems audiences have been impressed so far, so let's hope that continues!

Thanksgiving

THANKSGIVING - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

When: December 19

Where to stream it: Netflix (US); Sky Store (UK); Prime Video, Binge (AUS)

There's a fair amount of horror movies set at Christmas. Think Krampus, Violent Night etc, but setting one during Thanksgiving feels pretty unique. Directed by Hostel's Eli Roth, the movie follows a mysterious masked maniac who terrorizes residents one year after a Black Friday riot ended in tragedy. So not only is this about a different kind of holiday, it ties into Black Friday too. Yes, this isn't your ordinary horror!

With an impressive 84% Rotten Tomatoes score, people loved this movie and it's readily available for US audiences on Netflix from December 19 onwards. If you want an alternative seasonal movie, you really can't get much better than this.