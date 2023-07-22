How to watch World on Fire season 2 — stream the new series from anywhere

The new series of World On Fire is currently airing in the UK on BBC1, with all episodes also available to watch on demand, for free, now, on BBC iPlayer. Season 2 is set to air in the US later this year on PBS Masterpiece. Travelling outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch World On Fire season 2 from overseas if you're a UK citizen away from home. Full TV and streaming details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Out now (UK) | October 15 (US) TV channel: BBC One (UK) | PBS Masterpiece (US) FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

World on Fire season 2 preview

After a four-year break from screens thanks to pandemic production delays, Peter Bowker’s epic WW2 drama World on Fire has finally made its long awaited return with its second season.

With the first season focusing on the first year of World War Two, this second instalment continues the story of the conflict through the eyes of ordinary people.

The new series kicks off with the Battle of Britain in full flow and Manchester in the grip of the Blitz, with episodes set to focus on occupied France, Nazi Germany, and the desert settings of North Africa.

Having reunited at the tail end of season 1, following an ambush by German troops, season 2 is set to reveal what happened to British interpreter and soldier Harry (Jonah Hauer-King), and Polish Resistance operative Kasia (Zofia Wichłacz).

The new run also sees Julia Brown reprise her role as Lois Bennett, Harry's childhood sweetheart, and a singer for the Entertainments National Service Association, as well as Lesley Manville, who portrays Robina Chase, Harry's mother.

This six-episode new season is currently airing on BBC One with new episodes shown every Sunday on the channel at 9pm BST. World on Fire season 2 is also available to stream right now, in full., on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

How to watch World on Fire season 2 online FREE in the UK

World on Fire S2 is airing now on on BBC One at 9pm BST on Sunday's. Episodes of this latest series, as well as every season 1 instalment, are available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

How to watch World on Fire S2 from outside your country

Can I watch World on Fire season 2 online in the US?