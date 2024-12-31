How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online – stream every episode from anywhere

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online

RuPaul’s Drag Race has hit peak saturation! The competition series with more spin-offs than snatched wigs returns to MTV on January 3, and you can watch our fourteen new queens as they compete to win the crown and $200,000 So, set your badonkadonk down and read on below for how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Get ready to dive back into the world of drag with a season splashier than ever before. We’ll see watertight talent hailing from across the USA, with three queens hailing from swampy Florida, and a sprinkling of southern belles like ballsy “bubblegum babe” Hormona Lisa. Mama Ru and friends will, as ever, be joined by a glittering lineup of celebrity guests, among them Sam Smith and the “I Kissed a Girl” pop icon Katy Perry.

As well as competing in iconic maxi challenges and gag-worthy runways, there'll be some serious shade thrown as Rate-A-Queen returns. But there’s one gleefully goofy new addition this season: the “Badonka Donk Tank,” in which contestants who successfully dunk Michelle Visage into a large vat of water will be saved from elimination.

Will your favorites shantay or…splashay away!? Find out with our detailed guide, which explains how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online from anywhere now.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online in the US

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad when RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online in Canada

Those in the Great North will want a subscription to Crave to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17, with episodes airing from Friday, January 3 at 9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT.

Crave has three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the CA$22.99 ad-free Premium plan. There’s no free trial, but you can save around 15% when you opt for the annual option.

NB: If you're starting the New Year in another country, don't fret - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to connect to your favorite services and stream your usual TV shows just like you would back home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online in the UK

Drag Race is back to put some bass in the walk of UK fans. They can watch all-new RuPaul’s Drag Race with WOW Presents Plus every Saturday beginning January 4 2025. Episodes will be ready to watch at the same time as their US debut – that’s around 2am GMT.

A subscription to WOW Presents Plus in the UK costs £4.33 a month, or £43.38 for the annual plan. And, although there’s no free trial currently, the first episode of each new season and every new iteration of the franchise is provided to stream free of charge.

As previously mentioned, if you find yourself abroad then you can simply download a good VPN and continue to stream your favorite shows no matter where you’re currently located.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online in Australia

Looking for your drag fix Down Under? Head to Stan where you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 from Saturday, January 4, with new instalments uploaded each week.

There are three plans available: Stan Basic at AU$12 a month, Stan Standard, and finally Stan Premium for AU$22 a month. Unfortunately, Stan’s 30-day free trial offer isn’t currently available.

Found yourself traveling abroad? If you’re keen to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 but geo-blocks are stopping you, a VPN lets you to change your IP address so you can connect to the same subscription services you use back home.

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 17 episodes - available to stream in various countries, such as the UK and New Zealand. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations. Prices vary from place to place, so sashay on over and check it out for yourself.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 trailer

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Official Trailer 🏁 - YouTube Watch On

Who are the contestants in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17?

Meet the queens of season 17 below:

Meet The Queens of Drag Race Season 17 🌊 - YouTube Watch On

Acacia Forgot, 28-years-old, from Los Angeles, California

Arrietty, 28-years-old, from Seattle, Washington

Crystal Envy, 27-years-old, Asbury Park, New Jersey

Hormona Lisa, 30-years-old, from Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jewels Sparkles, 23-years-old, from Tampa, Florida

Joella, 25-years-old, from Tampa, Los Angeles, California

Kori King (age TBC), from Boston, Massachusetts

Lana Ja’Rae, 22-years-old, New York City, New York

Lexi Love, 34-years-old, Louisville, Kentucky

Lucky Starzzz, 26-years-old, from Miami, Florida

Lydia B Kollins, 23-years-old, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Onya Nurve, 31-years-old, from Cleveland, Ohio

Sam Star, 24-years-old, from Leeds, Alabama

Suzie Toot, 24-years-old, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Who are the celebrity guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17?

Doechi

Sandra Bernhard

Julia Schlaepfer

Paul W. Downs

Hunter Schafer

Quinta Brunson

Jamal Sims

Law Roach

Adam Lambert

Betsey Johnson

Whitney Cummings

Sam Smith

Jerrod Carmichael

June Diane Raphael

Tracee Ellis Ross

Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 on Netflix? Sadly not. Drag Race sashayed away from Netflix a few years ago when the streaming rights to the show expired. Currently only season 12 and 13 are available to watch on the platform in the UK. As explained above, fans in countries like the UK should turn to WOW Presents Plus to catch all the latest drama and hot tea from the new season 17.