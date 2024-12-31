How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online – stream every episode from anywhere
Which queens dare dunk Michelle Visage to save themselves…from elimination!?
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online
RuPaul’s Drag Race has hit peak saturation! The competition series with more spin-offs than snatched wigs returns to MTV on January 3, and you can watch our fourteen new queens as they compete to win the crown and $200,000 So, set your badonkadonk down and read on below for how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online and from anywhere with a VPN.
|Release date: Friday, January 3 at 8pm ET/PT
|TV channel: MTV
|New episodes: weekly at the same time
|US stream: Sling TV (50% off first month)
|International: WOW Presents Plus (UK) | Crave (CA) | Stan (AU)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Get ready to dive back into the world of drag with a season splashier than ever before. We’ll see watertight talent hailing from across the USA, with three queens hailing from swampy Florida, and a sprinkling of southern belles like ballsy “bubblegum babe” Hormona Lisa. Mama Ru and friends will, as ever, be joined by a glittering lineup of celebrity guests, among them Sam Smith and the “I Kissed a Girl” pop icon Katy Perry.
As well as competing in iconic maxi challenges and gag-worthy runways, there'll be some serious shade thrown as Rate-A-Queen returns. But there’s one gleefully goofy new addition this season: the “Badonka Donk Tank,” in which contestants who successfully dunk Michelle Visage into a large vat of water will be saved from elimination.
Will your favorites shantay or…splashay away!? Find out with our detailed guide, which explains how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online from anywhere now.
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online in the US
Drag fans in the US can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 on MTV from Friday, January 3 at 8pm ET/PT, airing on MTV for its third year in a row.
No cable? No problem. You can stream MTV live on Sling TV, our favorite OTT service, from $45.99/month (sign up now for 50% off your first month).
Grab Sling's Blue or Orange place and then add-on the Entertainment Extra bundle for $6 more to include MTV content.
Elsewhere, both Fubo and Philo also offer MTV part of their packages. They cost $79.99/month and $28/month after a 7-day free trial.
Outside of the US? Simply grab a VPN and follow our guide above to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 just like you would at home.
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 outside your country
If you’re travelling abroad when RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 from anywhere.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $2.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online in Canada
Those in the Great North will want a subscription to Crave to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17, with episodes airing from Friday, January 3 at 9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT.
Crave has three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the CA$22.99 ad-free Premium plan. There’s no free trial, but you can save around 15% when you opt for the annual option.
NB: If you're starting the New Year in another country, don't fret - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to connect to your favorite services and stream your usual TV shows just like you would back home.
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online in the UK
Drag Race is back to put some bass in the walk of UK fans. They can watch all-new RuPaul’s Drag Race with WOW Presents Plus every Saturday beginning January 4 2025. Episodes will be ready to watch at the same time as their US debut – that’s around 2am GMT.
A subscription to WOW Presents Plus in the UK costs £4.33 a month, or £43.38 for the annual plan. And, although there’s no free trial currently, the first episode of each new season and every new iteration of the franchise is provided to stream free of charge.
As previously mentioned, if you find yourself abroad then you can simply download a good VPN and continue to stream your favorite shows no matter where you’re currently located.
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 online in Australia
Looking for your drag fix Down Under? Head to Stan where you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 from Saturday, January 4, with new instalments uploaded each week.
There are three plans available: Stan Basic at AU$12 a month, Stan Standard, and finally Stan Premium for AU$22 a month. Unfortunately, Stan’s 30-day free trial offer isn’t currently available.
Found yourself traveling abroad? If you’re keen to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 but geo-blocks are stopping you, a VPN lets you to change your IP address so you can connect to the same subscription services you use back home.
Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more
WOW Present Plus comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.
As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 17 episodes - available to stream in various countries, such as the UK and New Zealand. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.
It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations. Prices vary from place to place, so sashay on over and check it out for yourself.
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 trailer
Who are the contestants in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17?
Meet the queens of season 17 below:
- Acacia Forgot, 28-years-old, from Los Angeles, California
- Arrietty, 28-years-old, from Seattle, Washington
- Crystal Envy, 27-years-old, Asbury Park, New Jersey
- Hormona Lisa, 30-years-old, from Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Jewels Sparkles, 23-years-old, from Tampa, Florida
- Joella, 25-years-old, from Tampa, Los Angeles, California
- Kori King (age TBC), from Boston, Massachusetts
- Lana Ja’Rae, 22-years-old, New York City, New York
- Lexi Love, 34-years-old, Louisville, Kentucky
- Lucky Starzzz, 26-years-old, from Miami, Florida
- Lydia B Kollins, 23-years-old, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Onya Nurve, 31-years-old, from Cleveland, Ohio
- Sam Star, 24-years-old, from Leeds, Alabama
- Suzie Toot, 24-years-old, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Who are the celebrity guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17?
- Doechi
- Sandra Bernhard
- Julia Schlaepfer
- Paul W. Downs
- Hunter Schafer
- Quinta Brunson
- Jamal Sims
- Law Roach
- Adam Lambert
- Betsey Johnson
- Whitney Cummings
- Sam Smith
- Jerrod Carmichael
- June Diane Raphael
- Tracee Ellis Ross
Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 on Netflix?
Sadly not. Drag Race sashayed away from Netflix a few years ago when the streaming rights to the show expired. Currently only season 12 and 13 are available to watch on the platform in the UK.
As explained above, fans in countries like the UK should turn to WOW Presents Plus to catch all the latest drama and hot tea from the new season 17.
Can you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 for free?
A lot of the free trials once offered by streaming services have sadly sashayed away. So, until new RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 episodes are added to Paramount Plus a few months after their MTV broadcast, there are only a one or two ways to watch Drag Race for free.
One option in the US is for viewers to subscribe to Fubo, which offers new members a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, WOW Presents Plus provides each episode of every new season absolutely free. And if you’re traveling when season 17 airs, you can simply download a VPN to connect to your country’s usual streaming services.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Daniel Pateman is a freelance writer, producing articles across the cultural spectrum for magazines like Aesthetica, Photomonitor, The Brooklyn Rail and This is Tomorrow. He also provides text-writing services to individual curators and artists worldwide, and has had work published internationally. His favourite film genre is horror (bring on Scream 5!) and he never tires of listening to Absolute 80s on the radio.