How to watch Quantum Leap season 2 online and stream all episodes from anywhere now

Having been cancelled by NBC earlier this year, we now know that the 31 episodes of the rebooted Quantum Leap will be all there is. If you still haven't seen them and want to catch up on Dr Ben Song's adventures through time and space, our guide below will help you watch Quantum Leap season 2 online from wherever you are in the multiverse.

Season 2 starts with Ben (played by Raymond Lee) expecting to leap right back home to the present day and the safety of the lab. Little does he know, however, things aren't all as they should be with the Quantum Leap project and he's going to have to find his way back without the support of his team or fiancée Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett).

Thus begins another set of travails through the annals of history, spanning from the terrifying days of witch-hunting in 17th century Massachusetts, all the way through to early noughties Los Angeles and beyond.

Sci-fi fans of a certain vintage will have fond memories of the original five seasons of Quantum Leap starring Scott Bakula as Dr Sam Beckett that ran from 1989 to 1993. 30 years on, the revived show retains a lot of the the same heart, humor, historical liberties and playful take on the possibilities of science, while giving the visuals a 21st century sheen.

Here you'll discover all the information you need to watch Quantum Leap season 2 online – including options to watch for free and from anywhere.

Where to watch Quantum Leap season 2 online for free

Quantum Leap fans in Australia are the luckiest around the world, as they can stream every single episode of the reboot (seasons 1 and 2) absolutely free on the 7plus streaming service. 7plus is 100% free to watch across a broad variety of devices – you simply need to create a 7plus account. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Quantum Leap season 2 FREE from abroad.

How to watch Quantum Leap online from outside your country

Quantum Leap season 2 global streams

How to watch Quantum Leap online in the US

NBC's streaming service Peacock is where you can watch Quantum Leap season 1 and 2 in the US. All 31 episodes are streaming there in full right now (having originally gone out on NBC on TV). The Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). And you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access Quantum Leap because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Quantum Leap season 2 online in the UK

Quantum Leap is streamed on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the UK. Part 1 (i.e. the first seven episodes) of season 2 is set to land on the platform on Thursday, July 18 along with all season 1 episodes. It has not yet been confirmed when the concluding six instalments will be accessible in the UK. The Paramount Plus price is £6.99 per month or £69.90 for a whole year, but all new users can get a free 7-day trial.

Can I watch Quantum Leap season 2 in Canada

At the time of writing, it's not possible to watch season 2 of Quantum Leap on any Canada-based streaming services. CityTV showed the first run, but has not yet confirmed when/if it will show the final 13 episodes.

Remember – if you're from the US (or anywhere else with Quantum Leap season 2 streams), you can watch your usual streams in the Great White North thanks to the wonders of a VPN.

Quantum Leap season 2 episode guide

This Took Too Long! Ben & Teller Closure Encounters The Lonely Hearts Club One Night in Koreatown Secret History A Kind of Magic Nomad Off the Cuff The Family Treasure The Outsider As The World Burns Against Time

Quantum Leap season 2 trailer

Quantum Leap season 2 cast

Raymond Lee as Ben Song

Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine

Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright

Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chou

Ernie Hudson as Herbert 'Magic' Williams

Peter Gadiot as Tom Westfall

Eliza Taylor as Hannah Carson

Susan Diol as Beth Calavicci

Georgina Reilly as Janis Calavicci

Alice Kremelberg as Rachel