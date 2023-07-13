How to watch Major League Cricket: live stream MLC 2023 from anywhere

Watch Major League Cricket live stream

Looking for a free Major League Cricket live stream? Every game is streaming for FREE on Jio Cinema in India. If you're an Indian away from home you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. MLC is on Kayo Sports in Australia, and Willow TV in the US. Full details on how to watch Major League Cricket live, wherever you are, just below.

Major League Cricket 2023: preview

The United States officially has its first professional franchise T20 cricket competition and, of course, it had to be called Major League Cricket. Whether or not it succeeds, it's an undeniably intriguing development, and MLC has recruited aggressively, luring in big names such as Quinton de Kock, Jason Roy and Wanindu Hasaranga with lucrative contracts.

The inaugural MLC season features six teams, four of which are owned or part-owned by IPL franchises. Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York and Texas Super Kings are all self-evident, then there's the Delhi Capitals-affiliated Seattle Orcas. San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom are the two outliers.

Each team will face off once, after which the top four will qualify for the playoffs. The top two seeds will play a Qualifier, with the winner booking a spot in the MLC final on July 31. The second seed will then play the winner of the Eliminator between the third and fourth seeds.

With Anrich Nortje, Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch and Trent Boult also involved, the MLC certainly isn't short of star-power. The feeling is that it's come at the near-total expense of local talent, with only seven US-born players being selected at the Major League Cricket draft in March.

All games will be played at either Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, or Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina. Read on, then, as we explain how to watch a Major League Cricket live stream online from wherever you are, including for FREE.

How to watch Major League Cricket: live stream MLC 2023 in India for FREE

In India, Major League Cricket is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free on the JioCinema app. In addition to the JioCinema app, you'll need an Indian phone number in order to sign up. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, while the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home MLC coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Major League Cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Australia or anywhere else - and try to start streaming Major League Cricket via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Major League Cricket from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch MLC: live stream Major League Cricket in the US (and Canada)

The inaugural Major League Cricket season is being shown exclusively on streaming service Willow TV in the US and Canada. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $7 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to live stream Major League Cricket in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch Major League Cricket on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. You'll need to pay to watch on Fox Sports, which is available via a Foxtel subscription, but the tournament will also be shown on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month). All three plans come with a FREE 7-day trial. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Outside Australia right now? You can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, make sure you subscribe to the best VPN available.

Can you watch Major League Cricket in the UK?

At the time of writing, it isn't clear if you'll be able to watch Major League Cricket in the UK. However, with it a brand new competition, that could change in the coming days – we'll keep our eyes peeled!

One possibility we're alert to is MLC games streaming for free on the MLC Network YouTube channel. We're not holding our breath, but it's where the MLC Draft was shown, and the league will surely want to attract as many eyeballs as possible.