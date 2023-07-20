How to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2: stream all-new BDDU online from anywhere
Unruly guests and crew put the Great Barrier Reef in the shade
Watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 online
Viewers in the US can stream Below Deck Down Under season 2 live on Bravo with a subscription to FuboTV or Sling TV. Each episode lands on Peacock TV the day after airing which makes it a cheaper alternative. Below Deck Down Under season 2 is streaming on Hayu in Australia, the UK and Canada. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad if you're away from home.
|Date and time: 8/7c every Monday from July 17 (US, CA)
|TV Channel: Bravo (US)
|US streams: Sling TV discount | FuboTV FREE trial | Peacock TV
|Watch free: Hayu FREE trial (CA, UK, AUS)
|Use ExpressVPN to stream 100% risk-free from anywhere
You know things have got wildly out of hand when you're having to drag Captain Jason out of bed at 2am to remind the guests of who's in charge, but you can be forgiven for questioning it yourself when you see what some of the new crew are getting away with.
Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha have their work cut out aboard the Northern Sun, an erstwhile Japanese fishing vessel built in 1977 that's been given a new lease of life as a luxury superyacht. It may be much smaller than the Thalassa but the antics of the guests and yachties means it's no less easy to manage.
You'd think that sailing the azure waters of Cairns, the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, might instil some tranquil wonderment into the ship's crew, but the ensuing face-off with unruly guests, firing of a crew member and complicated love pentagon prove otherwise.
And that's all before the money and booze flow, and any remaining niceties are abandoned to the sea breeze. Here's how to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 online where you are.
How to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 in the US without cable
Fans in the US can watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 on Bravo, with new episodes airing every Monday. From July 24, two new episodes will air back-to-back, starting at 8/7c.
If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Below Deck Down Under on the Bravo online player.
How to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 without cable:
Don't mind waiting a few hours for your BDDU fix? New episodes become available on Peacock TV at 6am ET every Tuesday. Peacock costs just $5.99 a month. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage.
Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes Bravo as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for just $15.
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes Bravo is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 per month after a FREE FuboTV trial.
If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.
How to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 from outside your country
For those of you who are abroad when BDDU season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 from anywhere:
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
How to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 for FREE in the UK
Viewers in the UK can watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu, with new episodes landing each Monday, starting July 17.
Hayu costs £4.99 per month or £43.99 per year, and is home to over 250 other reality TV shows, including Real Girlfriends in Paris, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives, and The Simple Life.
And best of all? You can try it all 100% free thanks to its 7-day free trial. Although if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you could just add the Hayu channel there instead.
Watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 online in Canada
In Canada, you can watch new episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2 on Hayu at the same time that they air in the US - that's every Monday at 8/7c.
Hayu costs CA$6.99 per month or CA$61.99 per year and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life.
And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks to the 7-day FREE trial. Alternatively, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can add the Hayu channel to it.
Out of the country when BDDU season 2 comes out? Just download a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions and watch your favorite shows from anywhere.
How to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 online in Australia
Viewers based in Australia can watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 every Monday, starting July 17, on the wall-to-wall reality TV streaming platform Hayu.
A Hayu subscription costs AU$6.99 per month or AU$61.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial.
As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use, try a VPN as per our guide above.
