How to watch The Bachelor 2023 – live stream season 27 from anywhere

Fireworks in January? You betcha, because The Bachelor is back to chart another singleton’s quest for love as he parses a pool of 30 potential paramours to find "the one" and become a doting husband. Zach Shallcross is the leading man this time, and his emotional maturity, ripped physique, and desire to become a dad means he’s like catnip to the ladies. Ready for some swoon-worthy relationship drama? Our guide explains how to watch The Bachelor 2023 season 27 online from anywhere.

You might recognise brooding tech executive Zach from season 19 of The Bachelorette, who went head over heels for series co-lead Rachel Recchia. They shared secrets, romantic bike rides, and a lot of Dutch cheese. But when she failed to reciprocate his depth of affection, a crestfallen Zach quit the show.

Now he’s getting another shot at love, with returning host Jesse Palmer guiding the season 27 bachelor through the messy business of amore. Among those who might be his "forever person" are 28-year-old Ariel Frenkel, who Zach admits has him a little hot under the collar. But with so many enamoured bachelorettes eager to claim his final rose, we’re expecting the sentimental gym bunny to leave a tearful trail of broken hearts in his wake.

Are you ready for love – and a whole lot of drama? Then read on as we explain how to watch The Bachelor season 27 online now, and from anywhere.

How to watch The Bachelor 2023 online from outside your country

If you're abroad, you'll find that you're unable to watch The Bachelor season 27 because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream The Bachelor online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Bachelor 2023 from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch The Bachelor 2023 FREE online in the US

(opens in new tab) Swoon! The Bachelor is back to sweep you off your feet. You can catch new episodes from Monday, January 23 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC, with subsequent episodes airing weekly at the same time. If you don’t have cable, you’ll find each new episode added to ABC’s catch-up service (opens in new tab) a day after broadcast. And if you're confident of avoiding spoilers, you can watch for FREE a week after they air, no log-in required! A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch The Bachelor 2023 without cable Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV (opens in new tab) for fans of The Bachelor, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC – a channel some of its rivals don't offer. It's a comprehensive cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Pro plan packed with over 140 channels for a very reasonable $74.99 a month – and that’s only after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal (opens in new tab). You can also watch The Bachelor online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast. Alternatively, watch the next day with a standard Hulu plan, which also offers a 30-day free trial. Travelling outside of the US? Watch The Bachelor 2023 on ABC from anywhere with the help of a quality VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Bachelor 2023 FREE online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Bachelor Nation fans in Canada can also catch the show on Mondays from January 23 at 8pm ET/PT, on cable channel Citytv. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform (opens in new tab) a day after they air, but to do so you'll need to enter your TV provider details. Alternatively, cord-cutters can add the Citytv Plus (opens in new tab) channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first 30 days and then CA$4.99 per month thereafter. And if you're out of the country when The Bachelor airs, simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above, and you'll be able to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Bachelor 2023 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) If you don’t mind waiting a couple of days, Hayu, the specialist reality TV streaming service (opens in new tab), then UK fans can watch new episodes of The Bachelor season 27 from Wednesday, January 25. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month (and you could pay less with a 6 or 12-month plan) and contains a library of over 250 reality TV shows, including Below Deck, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it 100% free thanks to its 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, if you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can also add the Hayu channel to your package.

Can I watch The Bachelor 2023 online in Australia?

Sadly, the US version of The Bachelor is hard to come by Down Under, with only one season available on Binge. Maybe that’s because Australia has its own version of the hit show. Right now it's airing its tenth season, featuring not one but three bachelors. Catch it every Wednesday on Channel 10 (opens in new tab). If you're abroad and want to cheer on Zach Shallcross in his quest for love, then you can follow the VPN advice as detailed above (opens in new tab) to watch the show online from anywhere.

The Bachelor 2023 (season 27): who is Zach Shallcross?

Fans will know Zach Shallcross from season 19 of The Bachelorette. He’s a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, and to the contestants' own admission, quite a catch.

A good-looking former football player and “an emotionally intelligent, sweet soul”, he’s on a mission to find his “forever person” and start a family. His initial attempts with bachelorette Rachel, however, crashed and burned after the Fantasy Suites episode when it became clear his feelings weren’t reciprocated, and he departed the show heartbroken.

But now there’s no shortage of women eager to help this brown-eyed bachelor bounce back - and, if they’re lucky, to make him their husband.