In the list of everything new on Max in March 2024, action and Academy Award-winning movies dominate the calendar. However, as it is every month, there’ll be a number of shows due to be removed from Max.

Happily, many of Max’s shows and movies will be removed at the end of the month, giving you a couple of weeks to make the most of them while they’re still available. Be prepared to say goodbye to a number of family-friendly movies, the most heart-breaking loss being the timeless Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) – a personal favorite of mine, and childhood staple.

Now is the time to start making your list of titles to catch on Max before they’re due for departure – here's everything that's going this month.

Everything leaving Max in March 2024

Leaving on March 1

Elvis (2022)

Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen (2023)

Leaving on March 5

12 oz. Mouse, Season 1-3

Leaving on March 6

Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera (Quarantine Special) (2020)

Leaving on March 7

Hit & Run

Leaving on March 11

OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)

Leaving on March 12

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Leaving on March 14

Infomercials (2020 Additional Episodes)

Leaving on March 15

The Grey (2013)

Leaving on March 19

Amsterdam (2022)

Leaving on March 20

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season 1-2 (HBO Original)

Leaving on March 29

Jack Stauber's Opal (2020)

Leaving on March 30

The Promise (2017)

Leaving on March 31

A Day in the Country (1946)

Across the Universe (2007)

The Animal (2001)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Citizen Kane (1941)

Class Action (1991)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Control Room (2004)

Coraline (2009)

The Cranes Are Flying (1957)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Dutch (1991)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Firestorm (1998)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (1984)

Ghost (1990)

The Golden Child (1986)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harriet The Spy (1996)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

In Vanda's Room (2000)

Ismael's Ghosts (2018)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Johnny Dangerously (1984)

Late August, Early September (1998)

Lean On Me (1989)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Life As We Know It (2010)

Major Barbara (1941)

Millennium (1989)

Mon Oncle D'Amerique (1980)

My Life as a Dog (1985)

The Naked Kiss (1964)

Pépé le Moko (1937)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Post Grad (2009)

The Pyramid (2014)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Se7en (1995)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Smallfoot (2018)

The Soloist (2009)

Strange Days (1995)

Sunset Strip (2000)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Taken 3 (2015)

Tanner '88 (1988)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

Traffik (2018)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster) (2015)

Unfaithfully Yours (1984)

Upgrade (2018)

The Verdict (1982)

A Walk In The Woods (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)

Winter's Bone (2010)