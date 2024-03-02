4 new movies on Netflix in March 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

To help you find great new movies to watch on Netflix this March, we’ve selected four that have proven to be well-received among critics – all with a score of over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Our selection includes a ’90s mystery/thriller, a strange true-to-life comedy, a comedy classic from the 1970s, and an action-packed dystopian adventure.

Netflix yet again shows that it’s one of the best streaming services out there. March is looking to be a promising month for movie buffs, with some great options battling for a place on our best Netflix movies list. To see what other titles are set to arrive on Netflix this March, you can click here to view the full list.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

RT score: 92%

Director: Carl Franklin

Runtime: 102 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: March 1

In this mystery thriller, Denzel Washington plays Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins, an ex-war veteran in late 1940s Los Angeles. He’s asked to investigate the disappearance of a white woman who’s known to visit Black jazz bars in LA, and after naively agreeing to the job he finds himself at the center of threatening turmoil. While Washington received a positive critics response for his performance, many credited supporting actor Don Cheadle for his role as Raymond “Mouse” Alexander.

The Disaster Artist (2017)

RT score: 91%

Director: James Franco

Runtime: 103 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: March 1

James Franco directs and stars in this A24-distributed biographical comedy about the making of the cult film The Room (2003) – the best bad movie ever made. Alongside his brother Dave Franco and fellow funny guy Seth Rogen, it follows aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau (James Franco) and actor Greg Sestero (James Franco) who become friends after meeting at an acting class. Their friendship blossoms as they move to Hollywood to pursue their filmmaking dreams, only to be faced with constant rejection from film studios. But this rejection fuels Wiseau’s determination to make it in Hollywood, resulting in the self-produced and now infamous cult classic The Room. Based on the true story of what has been described as the “Citizen Kane” of bad movies, The Disaster Artist has garnered a score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes – ironic given that The Room currently sits at 24%

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

RT score: 91%

Director: John Landis

Runtime: 109 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: March 1

One of the first in the long line of National Lampoon movies, this has become a staple of classic American comedy movies. Produced on a low budget and starring original SNL member John Belushi, two college freshmen Larry (Thomas Hulce) and Kent (Stephen Furst) join the Delta Tau Chi House, an infamously unruly and trouble-making fraternity. As a result of their anti-social behavior, the college dean sets out a plan to remove the Deltas from campus, recruiting the more stuck-up Omega Theta Pi fraternity to help put an end to the Delta’s.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2012)

RT score: 90%

Director: Francis Lawrence

Runtime: 146 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Available to stream from: March 31

It was the Hunger Games series that put Jennifer Lawrence on the Hollywood map, turning her into one of the most recognizable actresses on Earth. A powerful follow-up to the first in the trilogy, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is seen by some as the rare example of a sequel that significantly dethrones the original. Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark have just been crowned victors of the 74th Hunger Games, but now they must re-enter the arena to compete in the ultimate all-star death match.