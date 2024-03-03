4 new movies coming to Max in March 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re a Max subscriber, March is about to become a binge-worthy month. Over the coming weeks, you can expect a plethora of new titles to join the streaming platform, including four stand-out films we think you should start with.

The four movies we’ve picked out for this month on Max all have scores above 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, with A24 hidden gems taking two of the spots. There’s also an Oscar-nominated biography from Danny Boyle, and a Michael B. Jordan drama for you to add to your watch list.

Good Time (2017)

RT score: 91%

Directors: Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie

Runtime: 101 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: March 1

Robert Pattinson makes a hell of a scumbag in this feature from the Safdie brothers. The first of two A24 movies in our list, after a bank robbery goes terribly wrong and lands his brother in jail, Connie (Pattinson) is determined to free him from custody while avoiding his own arrest. He sets out on a night voyage through New York City’s most threatening criminal areas to make his brother’s bail, taking desperate measures to ensure he is freed. Renowned for his writing and directing skills, Benny Safdie steps into the supporting actor role as Connie’s brother (which has turned him into a seriously popular character actor), with Jennifer Jason Leigh also adding heart to the movie.

The Farewell (2019)

RT score: 97%

Director: Lulu Wang

Runtime: 100 minutes

Age rating: PG

Available to stream from: March 1

The Farewell is a comedy-drama and the second A24 movie in our list. A Chinese-American woman, Billi (Awkwafina), travels back to her family in China to say goodbye to her terminally ill grandmother – who is unaware that she has a matter of weeks to live. To shield their grandmother from the severity of her illness, the family organize a fake wedding as a final farewell, but this doesn’t sit right with Billi, who struggles to keep the secret from her grandmother.

Fruitvale Station (2013)

RT score: 94%

Director: Ryan Coogler

Runtime: 85 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: March 1

In this true story adaptation Michael B. Jordan is Oscar Grant, a 22 year-old residing in the Bay Area of Oakland, California. After spending time in San Quentin, he vows to get his life back on track by living clean and being there for his daughter, but learns that change won’t come easy. Encountering old friends, family members, and strangers reveal layers to Oscar’s character - but it’s his final exchange with police officers at Fruitvale BART Station that made the Oscar Grant name known across the country.

127 Hours (2010)

RT score: 93%

Director: Danny Boyle

Runtime: 93 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: March 1

Another biographical drama to kick-start your month comes from British filmmaker Danny Boyle, following the true story of mountain climber Aron Ralston (James Franco) who is trapped after a boulder falls on his arm in a canyon in Utah. Over the next five days, Ralston reflects on his life and weighs out his options – resulting in him freeing himself through excruciating measures. 127 Hours went on to be nominated for a total of six Academy Awards, including one for Best Actor for Franco’s performance, and Best Picture.